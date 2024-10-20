News
Home  » Cricket » PIX: Happy campers, Kiwis celebrate with their kids

PIX: Happy campers, Kiwis celebrate with their kids

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 20, 2024 15:28 IST
Daryl Mitchell with his daughter Lily after their win over India, in the opening Test in Bengaluru, on Sunday

IMAGE: Daryl Mitchell with his daughter Lily. Photograph: BCCI

There were smiles and hugs all around, as New Zealand brushed India aside to win the opening Test of the three-match Test series in Bengaluru, on Sunday.

 

And joining the players in the celebrations were their families.

Daryl Mitchell was seen hugging his daughter Lily, who lay her head on her father's shoulder.

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel with his daughter 

IMAGE: New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel with his daughter. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai born New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel, who took two wickets during India's 2nd innings, was also snapped on the field with his daughter, as they soaked in the win.

Incidentally, Patel celebrates his 36th birthday on Monday, October, 21 and this victory in Bengaluru is the perfect icing on the cake.

PIX: New Zealand script historic win in Bengaluru
PIX: Djokovic downs Nadal in final showdown in Saudi
Aus legend Belinda Clark among favourites to head CA
WTC: India's grip on top spot weakens after loss
Pavail Ki Yeh Nazar
Kashmir Marathon: '42 kilometres in a paradise!'
PICS: Young, Ravindra see off Bumrah, Siraj in triumph
