PIX: Happy campers, Kiwis celebrate with their kids

IMAGE: Daryl Mitchell with his daughter Lily. Photograph: BCCI

There were smiles and hugs all around, as New Zealand brushed India aside to win the opening Test of the three-match Test series in Bengaluru, on Sunday.

And joining the players in the celebrations were their families.

Daryl Mitchell was seen hugging his daughter Lily, who lay her head on her father's shoulder.

IMAGE: New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel with his daughter. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai born New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel, who took two wickets during India's 2nd innings, was also snapped on the field with his daughter, as they soaked in the win.

Incidentally, Patel celebrates his 36th birthday on Monday, October, 21 and this victory in Bengaluru is the perfect icing on the cake.