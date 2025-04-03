HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shami's sister, relatives implicated in alleged MNREGA fraud

Shami's sister, relatives implicated in alleged MNREGA fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 03, 2025 00:08 IST

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami's sister Shabina and her relatives were named in an alleged fraud involving MNREGA. Photograph: BCCI

A district-level investigation into an alleged fraud involving Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) has named several individuals, including relatives of India cricketer Mohammed Shami, officials said in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.

District Magistrate (DM) Nidhi Gupta Vats announced late Wednesday evening that a preliminary investigation confirmed the allegations of fraudulent MNREGA wage disbursement.

Consequently, orders have been issued to suspend implicated workers listed as workers with MNREGA, register a formal police report and initiate departmental action under the Panchayati Raj Act.

"The investigation by local officials revealed that 18 individuals received MNREGA wages without

performing any work. Among those implicated include Mohammed Shami's sister Shabina, Shabina's husband Ghaznavi, Shabina's three brothers-in-law Aamir Suhail, Nasruddin and Shekhu, along with sons and daughters of village head Gule Ayesha," said the DM.

Gule Ayesha, the mother-in-law of Mohammed Shami's sister and the current village head, are at the center of the alleged scam.

According to officials, fraudulent entries were made in MNREGA job cards in January 2021, and payments continued into their bank accounts until August 2024-25 without any work being performed.

 

The DM also directed the recovery of the misappropriated funds and the seizure of the Gram Pradhan's accounts.

The investigation was launched following recent media reports about the fraud. Initial investigations suggest     the involvement of the then Village Development Officer (VDO), Assistant Programme Officer (APO), operator, Gram Pradhan and individuals close to the Gram Pradhan. Further investigations are underway.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
