Kohli first Indian to go past 13000 runs in T20s

Kohli first Indian to go past 13000 runs in T20s

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 07, 2025 22:44 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli bats during the IPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli became the first Indian to complete 13,000 runs in T20 cricket during the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on Monday.

Kohli reached the landmark with his second half-century this IPL season to become only the fifth batter overall to have scored 13,000 runs in the shortest format of the game.

The right-handed modern day great achieved the feat in a little over 400 matches in his career.

Kohli had retired from T20 Internationals in the middle of last year after helping India win their second T20 World Cup in the Americas, having played 125 matches to score 4,188 runs with one century and 38 fifties at an average of 48.69 and strike rate of 137.04.

He is the third-highest run scorer in T20Is after Rohit Sharma (4,231 runs) and Pakistan's Babar Azam (4,223).

Rohit is the second in the list among highest run-scorers in overall T20 cricket with 11,851 runs in 451

matches.

Overall, Kohli had scored 12,983 runs before the IPL clash on Monday with nine centuries and 98 fifties at an average of 38.93 and strike rate of over 132.

The IPL season-opening contest between RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders on March 23 was Kohli's 400th game in the shortest format.

 

Chris Gayle leads the list of highest run-scorers in T20 cricket with 14,562 in 463 matches, followed by Alex Hales at the second spot with 13,610 runs, Shoaib Malik at third with 13,557 runs in 555 matches and Kieron Pollard at the fourth position with 13,537 runs in 695 matches.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
