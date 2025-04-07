Ashwin to stop CSK-related content on YouTube channel

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings suffered their third defeat in four outings in IPL 2025, going down by 25 runs to Delhi Capitals at Chepauk on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) matches will no longer be previewed or reviewed on R Ashwin's YouTube channel for the rest of IPL 2025 after a social media backlash regarding some guests on the channel criticising certain team players.

A controversy surfaced last week when Prasanna Agoram, a former data analyst for South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) who frequently appears on the channel, condemned CSK's choice to select Afghanistan wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad despite Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja being part of the squad.

Agoram claimed the team might have been in a better position had they chosen another batsman instead of a third spinner.

The video was taken down following intense reactions on social media as CSK faced their third consecutive defeat.

This included their first home loss to RCB since 2008 and their first home loss to Delhi Capitals (DC) since 2010.

Currently, CSK are ninth on the standings with two points from four matches.

Noor is presently the Purple Cap holder in the tournament with ten wickets over four bowling innings, while Ashwin and Jadeja have four wickets combined from eight bowling innings.

The admin of Ashwin's Youtube channel on this incident said: "Given the nature of the discussions on this forum over the last week, we want to be mindful of how things can be interpreted and have chosen to step away from covering CSK games, both previews and reviews, for the rest of this season. We value the diversity of perspectives that come through on our shows and remain committed to ensuring the conversation stays true to the integrity and purpose of the platform we've established. The views expressed by our guests do not reflect Ashwin's personal opinions."

The former champions face Punjab Kings on Tuesday.