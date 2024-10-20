News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » PHOTOS: New Zealand stun India to end 36-year wait

PHOTOS: New Zealand stun India to end 36-year wait

October 20, 2024 13:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rachin Ravindra and Will Young remained calm under pressure after the loss of two early wickets to get the job done, earning New Zealand only their third win on Indian soil in 38 attempts going back to 1955.

Will Young and Rachin Ravindra celebrate winning the first Test

IMAGE: Will Young and Rachin Ravindra celebrate winning the first Test. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand secured an eight-wicket win for their first Test victory in India since 1988 as the Black Caps chased down 107 and humbled the home side early on the final day of the rain-interrupted series opener on Sunday.

 

After dismissing India for their worst home total of 46 and making 402 in reply, New Zealand bowled out Rohit Sharma's side for 462 in the second innings on Saturday to lay the platform for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Tom Latham

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Tom Latham. Photograph: BCCI

Rachin Ravindra and Will Young remained calm under pressure after the loss of two early wickets to get the job done, earning New Zealand only their third win on Indian soil in 38 attempts going back to 1955.

New Zealand got off to a wobbly start when play began after a rain delay, as new permanent skipper Tom Latham was trapped lbw by Jasprit Bumrah on the second ball of the day for a duck with the tourists yet to score.

Mohammed Siraj appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Devon Conway

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Devon Conway. Photograph: BCCI

Bumrah and fellow pace bowler Mohammed Siraj made life hell for the New Zealand batsmen early in the day, as India looked to do what no team have done in Test history and win a match after conceding a first-innings lead of more than 350 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah appeals for the wicket of Devon Conway, who was given out on the review

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah appeals for the wicket of Devon Conway, who was given out on the review. Photograph: BCCI

Conway endured a couple of painful body blows, balls that whizzed past the blade and unfriendly glares from the bowlers amid jeers from partisan fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium before falling lbw to Bumrah for 17.

Will Young and Rachin Ravindra are congratulated by Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Will Young and Rachin Ravindra are congratulated by Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: BCCI

The wicket appeared to turn placid after that dismissal as New Zealand cruised to a famous victory.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Young Indian archer Fuge misses maiden World Cup medal
Young Indian archer Fuge misses maiden World Cup medal
Aus legend Belinda Clark among favourites to head CA
Aus legend Belinda Clark among favourites to head CA
Sinner-Alcaraz rivalry a new dawn for tennis
Sinner-Alcaraz rivalry a new dawn for tennis
PIX: New Zealand script historic win in Bengaluru
PIX: New Zealand script historic win in Bengaluru
More than 50% docs feel workplace unsafe: Study
More than 50% docs feel workplace unsafe: Study
Sinner-Alcaraz rivalry a new dawn for tennis
Sinner-Alcaraz rivalry a new dawn for tennis
Diana Penty What's Your Secret?
Diana Penty What's Your Secret?

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

PIX: New Zealand script historic win in Bengaluru

PIX: New Zealand script historic win in Bengaluru

PIX: Djokovic downs Nadal in final showdown in Saudi

PIX: Djokovic downs Nadal in final showdown in Saudi

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances