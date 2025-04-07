HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Harry Brook named England captain after IPL ban

Harry Brook named England captain after IPL ban

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Listen to Article
April 07, 2025 17:24 IST

Harry Brook was on Monday appointed England white-ball captain following Jos Buttler's exit from the role after a poor ICC Champions Trophy campaign last month.

IMAGE: Harry Brook led England in the ODI series against Australia last September in Jos Buttler's absence. Photograph: Harry Brook/Instagram

Brook, who was signed up by Delhi Capitals during last year's auction, had withdrawn from the IPL 2025 to focus on his England career, and was subsequently slapped with a two-year ban from playing in the league.

The 26-year-old has been a key part of England's white-ball set-up since making his debut in January 2022, and has spent the past year as the vice-captain in both ODIs and T20Is.

 

He also led England in the ODI series against Australia last September in Buttler's absence.

It's a real honour to be named England's white-ball captain. Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley in Wharfedale, I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team. To now be given that chance means a great deal to me,

said Brook in a statement issued by the ECB.

Brook, a former Young Lions and the England's captain in the ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand, so far has played 26 ODIs scoring 816 runs at an average of 34.00, with a top score of 110.

In T20s, he has earned 44 caps and a highest score of 81 and was part of the team that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2022.

Rob Key, Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, added:

He's been part of our succession planning for some time, albeit this opportunity has come slightly earlier than expected.

England will begin their 2025 white-ball campaign at the end of May with a home series against the West Indies, featuring three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
