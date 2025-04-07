'At GT, we are playing a wonderful brand of cricket'

IMAGE: Sai Kishore of Gujarat Titan celebrates with Rahul Tewatia. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans (IPL) left atm spinner Sai Kishore expressed his joy at contributing with his spin bowling and believed that cricket has shaped him as a person and a cricketer. He emphasized that cricket is his passion and his life's dedication.

Sai Kishore provided GT with an essential breakthrough against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 19th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, cleaning up Klaasen's stumps for 27 and Nitish, who played a knock of 31 in 34 balls.

"Feels good to contribute what is coming out of the handspin. There you go! We've popped it up, and it's time to leave the crease. I think cricket teaches you a lot of things. To get a chance, to make a name for myself it has actually shaped me as a person, it has shaped me as a cricketer.

"So still the same fire is there, cricket is the most important thing for me in this life, it is what I dedicate my life for." Sai Kishore told Washington Sundar in an interview, the video posted by IPL on Monday.

"It feels good to have all those 4 AMs and four sessions a day practising alone when nobody is watching, all those things paying off. Yes, this is just the beginning, we should win a lot more games for GT and a trophy as well this year.

"As a team, I think GT, we are playing a wonderful brand of cricket, I think we are playing as a team we are playing, gelling together, we are having fun together. We are genuinely enjoying each other's success, that's amazing, that's a great space to be a part of. Yeah, lot more success to come," he added.

Washington Sundar also expressed his gratitude for the support he received from his teammates and is confident in his preparation, believing he will be ready when his opportunity arises.

"Honestly amazing, Sai. And I truly believe in the preparation that I've put in the last, especially three, four weeks. I genuinely believe that whenever my opportunity comes, I'll be prepared. Thank you, Sai. Honestly, you guys were cheering for me in every other ball." Washington Sundar said.

Sundar played a quickfire cameo of 49 runs from just 29 balls, which was laced with five boundaries and two maximums in his innings. The 25-year-old cricketer scored these runs at a staggering strike rate of 168.97.

Sensational ball striking by skipper Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Sherfane Rutherford and a magnificent four-wicket haul by Mohammed Siraj were the highlights as GT crushed a reckless SRH at their own den by seven wickets on Sunday.