HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » US likely to deploy airborne troops to Middle East

US likely to deploy airborne troops to Middle East

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 12:03 IST

x

Citing a source familiar with the planning, CBS News said the deployment could include elements of the division such as a command component and ground forces.

Iranian missile hit Tel Aviv

IMAGE: Emergency personnel respond at a site following Iranian missile barrages in central Israel, in Tel Aviv, on March 24, 2026. Photograph: Tomer Appelbaum/Reuters

Key Points

  • The US may deploy troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East despite talk of negotiations.
  • The deployment could involve fewer than 1,500 troops, according to US officials.
  • Donald Trump claimed Iran is 'defeated' and that talks are underway.
  • Iran denied negotiations and mocked the US, saying it is 'negotiating with itself'.
  • Iran continues missile strikes under 'Operation True Promise 4', keeping tensions high.

Despite United States President Donald Trump claiming that negotiations with Iran are underway and the conflict could soon end, the Pentagon is expected to deploy troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East as the war enters its fourth week, according to a CBS News report.

Citing a source familiar with the planning, CBS News said the deployment could include elements of the division such as a command component and ground forces.

A US official indicated that the deployment may involve fewer than 1,500 troops.

Earlier, Trump had asserted that negotiations were in progress and suggested the conflict was nearing an end.

 

"We're in negotiations right now. They'd like to make a deal. Their navy, air force, and communications are gone -- pretty much everything. We have won this. We have planes flying over Tehran, and they can't do anything about it. They are totally defeated," he said.

Iran mocks Trump's claims

However, Iran has rejected these claims.

In a video posted by Fars News Agency, an Iranian military spokesperson mocked the US position, stating that the Americans were 'negotiating with themselves'.

"The strategic power you once boasted of has now turned into a strategic defeat. Do not label your defeat as an 'agreement'. The era of your promises is over… Your internal conflicts have escalated to the point where you are negotiating with yourselves," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Iran released footage of the 80th wave of 'Operation True Promise 4', showing missile launches targeting US-Israeli positions.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra

RELATED STORIES

Pak PM offers to host US-Iran talks, Trump shares post
Pak PM offers to host US-Iran talks, Trump shares post
Trump Is Caught Between Two Bad Options
Trump Is Caught Between Two Bad Options
Neither Israel Nor Iran Wants A Quick End To The War
Neither Israel Nor Iran Wants A Quick End To The War
War Exposes Cracks in US-Israel Alliance
War Exposes Cracks in US-Israel Alliance
Is US-Israel-Iran War Entering Endgame?
Is US-Israel-Iran War Entering Endgame?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Sanya Malhotras elegant look in saree caught everyones attention 1:07

Sanya Malhotras elegant look in saree caught everyones...

Neha Sharma looks smokin' hot! 1:35

Neha Sharma looks smokin' hot!

Mexico-Backed Aid Flotilla Reaches Cuba Amid Rising US Pressure0:44

Mexico-Backed Aid Flotilla Reaches Cuba Amid Rising US...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO