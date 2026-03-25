US likely to deploy airborne troops to Middle East

Citing a source familiar with the planning, CBS News said the deployment could include elements of the division such as a command component and ground forces.

IMAGE: Emergency personnel respond at a site following Iranian missile barrages in central Israel, in Tel Aviv, on March 24, 2026. Photograph: Tomer Appelbaum/Reuters

Key Points The US may deploy troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East despite talk of negotiations.

The deployment could involve fewer than 1,500 troops, according to US officials.

Donald Trump claimed Iran is 'defeated' and that talks are underway.

Iran denied negotiations and mocked the US, saying it is 'negotiating with itself'.

Iran continues missile strikes under 'Operation True Promise 4', keeping tensions high.

Despite United States President Donald Trump claiming that negotiations with Iran are underway and the conflict could soon end, the Pentagon is expected to deploy troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East as the war enters its fourth week, according to a CBS News report.

Citing a source familiar with the planning, CBS News said the deployment could include elements of the division such as a command component and ground forces.

A US official indicated that the deployment may involve fewer than 1,500 troops.

Earlier, Trump had asserted that negotiations were in progress and suggested the conflict was nearing an end.

"We're in negotiations right now. They'd like to make a deal. Their navy, air force, and communications are gone -- pretty much everything. We have won this. We have planes flying over Tehran, and they can't do anything about it. They are totally defeated," he said.

Iran mocks Trump's claims

However, Iran has rejected these claims.

In a video posted by Fars News Agency, an Iranian military spokesperson mocked the US position, stating that the Americans were 'negotiating with themselves'.

"The strategic power you once boasted of has now turned into a strategic defeat. Do not label your defeat as an 'agreement'. The era of your promises is over… Your internal conflicts have escalated to the point where you are negotiating with yourselves," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Iran released footage of the 80th wave of 'Operation True Promise 4', showing missile launches targeting US-Israeli positions.