You're negotiating with yourself: Iranian military mocks Trump

Iranian military spokesperson said that stability in the region would be ensured only by the strength of Iran's armed forces and warned that energy and oil markets would not return to previous levels unless this reality was acknowledged.

IMAGE: A first responder looks at damage following Iranian missile barrages in central Israel, on March 24, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Key Points Iran's Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters mocked Donald Trump's claim that US-Iran negotiations are underway.

Iranian military said the US is 'negotiating with itself' amid internal contradictions.

Tehran rejected any possibility of compromise with the US and Israel.

Trump claimed Iran is 'militarily defeated' and that the war is close to ending.

Iran denied talks and continued retaliatory strikes, keeping regional tensions high.

Iran's Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters -- the unified combatant command of the Iranian Armed Forces -- on Wednesday mocked claims by United States President Donald Trump that Washington, DC was negotiating with Tehran and that the war was nearing an end.

In a video posted by Fars News, the military spokesperson said the situation had reached a point where 'the Americans are negotiating with themselves'.

"The strategic power you once boasted of has now turned into a strategic defeat. Do not label your defeat as an 'agreement'. The era of your promises is over. Today, the world stands divided between truth and falsehood. No freedom-seeking individual will be deceived by your media narratives. Your internal conflicts have escalated to the point where you are negotiating with yourselves," the spokesperson said.

He added that stability in the region would be ensured only by the strength of Iran's armed forces and warned that energy and oil markets would not return to previous levels unless this reality was acknowledged.

No reconciliation with US, Israel: Iran

The spokesperson also ruled out any possibility of reconciliation with the US and Israel.

"We explicitly declare: until we will it, no situation will return to its previous state. This will only happen when any thought of action against the Iranian nation is erased. Our position has always been clear -- someone like us will never come to terms with someone like you. Not now, not ever," he said.

Earlier, President Trump had claimed that negotiations were underway and suggested the conflict was close to ending.

"We're in negotiations right now. They'd like to make a deal. Their navy, air force, and communications are gone -- pretty much everything. We have won this. We have planes flying over Tehran, and they can't do anything about it. They are totally defeated," Trump said.

However, Iran has denied any ongoing negotiations, maintaining that peace would only be possible once the US and Israel halt their military campaign.

With Iran continuing its retaliatory strikes, prospects for peace in West Asia remain uncertain.