Why Kashmiris Are Donating Gold, Money For Iran

'Many have contributed in terms of gold and silver. Ladies in big numbers have contributed their home belongings and gold.'

'Some have donated their cars too.'

IMAGE: A Kashmiri child donates a gold ring at an Imambara fund collection centre in Budgam district, central Kashmir, March 23, 2026, where people raise funds to support Iran. Photograph: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

Key Points 'Iranians must not feel left out and alone in this war and therefore we are all supporting them.'

'Every section of the Kashmiri population, be it Hindu, Sikh or Muslim, they all have contributed money for Iran.'

'After the Pahalgam terror attack, Ayatollah Khamenei called my father Aga Syed Hassan Al-Moosavi Al-Safavi to express his condolences.'

Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, the MLA from Budgam, Jammu Kashmir, representing the People's Democratic Party, discusses the overwhelming support across Kashmir for Iran amidst the current conflict.

In an interview with Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff, Mehdi explains the reasons behind the donations, deep emotional and political connections Kashmiris share with Iran, and the widespread participation of all communities, including women donating their gold and even a widow selling her jewellery to contribute.

Mehdi emphasises that this solidarity is rooted in both sentiment and history. He recalls Iran's support for India, particularly in 1994 when Tehran played a crucial role in blocking a Pakistan-backed Organization of Islamic Cooperation resolution on Kashmir at the United Nations Human Rights Commission, preventing potential international censure and sanctions against India. He believes such instances shape public perceptions in Kashmir, where many see their contributions as a return of support during a crisis.

IMAGE: Volunteers sit outside an Imambara fund collection centre in Srinagar, March 23, 2026, to raise funds to support Iran. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

The outpouring of support for Iran in Kashmir

What happened in Budgam and overall in Kashmir that people came out in large numbers to contribute money for Iran?

Iran has always understood the pain and agony of the Kashmiri people. And today an unjust war has been imposed on Iran by the USA and Israel so it is time for us to stand in solidarity with the Iranian people.

We want to send a message by our contribution that in this war they do not stand alone.

How did this contribution start?

This came after the Iranian embassy in Delhi announced from their X handle 'Iran in India' (external link) that whoever wants to contribute money for Iran's war relief can contribute to them. They had given their bank account number and other details in that tweet.

Iran's historical support for Kashmir

How has Iran helped the Kashmiri people in the past?

They have always been vocal whenever political instability hit Kashmir. Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei in the past has always told India and Pakistan that they can use Iran's good offices to settle the political grievance of Kashmir amicably. They always wanted a political dialogue to solve the Kashmir problem.

IMAGE: A Kashmiri donates to the Iran fund at an Imambara fund collection centre in Srinagar, March 23, 2026. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

You are an MLA from Budgam which has a Shia Muslim population and with Iran being a Shia country is there a spiritual brotherhood which has led to overwhelming support from the people of your constituency?

There is no Shia and Sunni Muslim debate on this contribution issue. Whoever felt pain for the Iranian people has contributed money or in kind to the people of Iran.

Kashmir is in the heart of the Iranian people and so is Iran in the heart of Kashmiris. So be it Budgam, Srinagar or Bandipore, people are on the roads to support Iran by contributing money for them.

Iranians must not feel left out and alone in this war and therefore we are all supporting them. Every section of the Kashmiri population, be it Hindu, Sikh or Muslim, they all have contributed money for Iran.

Kashmiri students in Iran and diplomatic relations

How many students from Kashmir are in Iran right now?

The ministry of external affairs gave a statement that there are 10,000 Indian students in Iran in streams like medicine or theology. Most of these 10,000 are from Kashmir.

Do Iranian political leaders visit Kashmir?

Yes, they do come. We do pay tribute in Kashmir to the founder of the Iranian revolution Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on June 3 every year, which is his death anniversary.

IMAGE: Kashmiri Muslim volunteers sit inside an Imambara fund collection centre to raise funds to support Iran, in Budgam district of Kashmir, March 23, 2026. Photograph: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

The Supreme leader of Iran’s nominee or some higher official clergy of Iran comes to Kashmir or some Iranian diplomat visits Kashmir on June 3 every year.

In the past whenever there used to be any trouble in Kashmir, the late Ayatollah Khamenei used to personally call my father and spoke to him.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, Ayatollah Khamenei called my father Aga Syed Hassan Al-Moosavi Al-Safavi, chief clergy, Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman-E-Sharie Shian, to take an update and express his condolences.

Kashmir was close to the heart of the late Ayatollah Khamenei.

Have you visited Iran too?

Yes, I have been thrice to Iran for conferences and pilgrimage.

How do the Iranians treat Indians?

They welcome Indians very well. Iranians have a soft heart for the people of India. The Government of Iran too has a soft corner for the people of India.

They overwhelmingly welcome the people of India by stating they have come from Hind. They love Indian culture.

Even though the Government of India did not take a pro-Iran stance during the early days of the war, still the government of Iran stood by the people of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Israel two days before they attacked Iran but yet the Iranian government ensured that energy supply to India is not disturbed.

The Government of India has a very pro-Israeli line in this war but Iran knows that the people of India are standing with them and showing solidarity in this hour of crisis.

IMAGE: A Kashmiri Muslim woman donates money at an Imambara fund collection centre in Srinagar, March 24, 2026. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

Do you feel it was a mistake by Mr Modi to visit Israel two days before Israel-US attacked Iran?

It was a blunder of PM Modi to visit Israel two days before the war. It was a wrong line that was taken by PM Modi which was never India's traditional line in the past.

PM Modi knew well how Iran had rescued India on international platforms in the past.

In 1994, Iran helped India block a Pakistan-sponsored resolution at the UN Human Rights Commission regarding Kashmir. By refusing to support the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation resolution, Iran shielded India from potential international censure and economic sanctions.

Iran played a good role for India and yet this time the Indian government toed the line of US and Israel to further promote Islamophobia.

It is said that Iran is pro-Kashmir but not pro-India. How far that is true?

This is a wrong analysis. Iran has always spoken up against injustice. You cannot say they are pro-Kashmiri and not pro-India. It is just that they raise concerns against injustice that is meted out in any part of India, or for that matter in any part of the world.

How much money has been collected in Kashmir for Iran?

I don't know the details, but the response has been overwhelming. People have contributed in huge numbers. Many have contributed in terms of gold and silver too. Ladies too in big numbers have contributed their home belongings and gold.

Each according to his or her economic status contributed to the Iran government. I too have contributed by donating my one month's MLA salary to Iran. Some have donated their cars too.

Lastly, as you said, there are many Kashmiri students in Iran. What is the Government of India doing to rescue them? Are you getting any updates about them?

They are trying to bring them safely back to India. They are being brought from the Armenia route. They are taking Indian students to the Armenia border and from there to Russia and then by flight to Delhi.