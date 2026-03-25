No nukes, reopen Hormuz: Trump's 15-point plan to end Iran war

In a bid to de-escalate Middle East tensions, the US has presented Iran with a comprehensive 15-point peace plan focusing on nuclear disarmament and regional stability in exchange for sanctions relief.

IMAGE: The plan requires Iran to dismantle its main nuclear sites and halt uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of nuclear-related sanctions. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points The US has proposed a 15-point peace plan to Iran, delivered through Pakistan, aimed at ending the conflict in the Middle East.

Iran must suspend its ballistic missile work, curb support for regional proxies, and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz under the proposed agreement.

The US has assured the removal of the 'snapback' mechanism, which allows for the automatic reimposition of sanctions if Iran fails to comply with the agreement.

The proposal also calls for full access to Iranian nuclear facilities for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The United States has sent Iran a 15-point plan and ceasefire proposal to end the war in the Middle East, multiple American news outlets reported.

The peace plan was shared with Iranian officials Tuesday via Pakistan, according to the New York Times.

ABC News quoted sources saying the plan addresses Iran's ballistic missile and nuclear programs as well as maritime routes, but would not provide any other details -- including which Iranian officials were sent the proposal.

It is also unclear whether Israel has signed onto the proposal.

Key Elements of the US Peace Proposal

According to the Wall Street Journal, the 15-point plan calls on Iran to dismantle its three main nuclear sites and end any enrichment on Iranian soil, suspend its ballistic-missile work, curb support for proxies and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In return, the nuclear-related sanctions on Iran, imposed by the international community, will end, and the US will also assist and monitor its civil nuclear programme.

The US has also assured to remove the "snapback" mechanism which allows for the automatic reimposition of sanctions if Iran fails to comply.

The 15-point programme also talks about Iran dismantling the Natanz, Isfahan and Fordo nuclear facilities, granting full access to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to its nuclear facilities.

It also asks Iran to abandon its "regional proxy paradigm" and cease the funding, directing and arming of its proxies.

In his remarks Tuesday afternoon, Trump repeated his claim that the US has already won the war in Iran.

The main goal of the war, Trump said, was to ensure that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. "We're talking about that, and I don't want to say in advance, but they've agreed they will never have a nuclear weapon. They've agreed to that," he said.