After Israel, Iran denies any peace talks With US

Reinforcing Tehran's stance, a senior Iranian military official, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, said the United States' 'strategic power' had 'turned into a strategic defeat', dismissing Washington, DC's diplomatic outreach as a facade.

IMAGE: Iranian missiles are displayed at the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Museum in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Key Points Iran's ambassador to Pakistan denied any peace talks, calling the war a result of 'American betrayal'.

Iranian military says US 'strategic power' has turned into a 'strategic defeat'.

Iran claimed the US backed down from strike threats after warnings of retaliation on energy infrastructure.

Earlier, Israel also denied knowledge of talks and confirmed ongoing US-Israel military operations.

Donald Trump maintains negotiations are underway, but Tehran insists no communication has taken place.

Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, has said there are no ongoing talks between Tehran and Washington, DC, countering United States President Donald Trump's claims of peace overtures.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Moghadam said, "The current war is the result of America's betrayal of the negotiations."

Reinforcing Tehran's stance, a senior Iranian military official, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, said the United States' 'strategic power' had 'turned into a strategic defeat', dismissing Washington, DC's diplomatic outreach as a facade.

Don't call your defeat an agreement: Iran to US

As reported by Press TV, Zolfaqari said the US had backed down from earlier threats of striking Iranian energy infrastructure after Tehran warned of reciprocal attacks across the region.

"If the self-proclaimed superpower could have escaped this predicament, it would have done so by now. Do not call your defeat an agreement," he said.

He also rejected claims of any engagement between the two sides, asserting that no official communication had taken place and that the 'era of relying on Washington, DC's promises is over'.

Zolfaqari further mocked the US position, suggesting internal divisions had reached a point where it was 'negotiating with itself', and warned that regional stability would now be dictated by Iran's military strength.

Israel also denies peace talks

Meanwhile, Israel's envoy to the United Nations, Danny Danon, also denied any knowledge of talks involving Iran, the US and Israel, while confirming that military operations were ongoing.

"I'm not familiar with our participation in such talks. As we speak, Israel and the US continue to target military sites in Iran, and we will continue to do so," Danon said.

He reiterated that Israel's objective was to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities and claimed that significant damage had already been inflicted on Iranian infrastructure.

These statements come even as Trump signalled that negotiations were underway and the war could soon end.

"We're in negotiations right now… We have won this… They are totally defeated… Militarily, they are dead," Trump said.

However, Iran has consistently denied any talks, maintaining that peace would only be possible if US-Israel military operations cease.

With continued strikes and retaliatory attacks, the conflict in West Asia shows no immediate signs of de-escalation.