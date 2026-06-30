Tecno Camon Slim Unveiled: 7 Features That Make It Stand Out

Slim smartphones continue to attract buyers looking for a device that combines style with practicality. Tecno's latest offering appears to do just that.

The new Camon Slim stands out with its remarkably thin 6.39 mm body, while also packing capable hardware, including a MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate processor and up to 8GB RAM.

Available in five eye-catching finishes Burgundy Red, Jungle Green, New Mondrian, Prism Black and Van Gogh Blue. Prices: Begin at Rs 22,999.

Tecno Camon Slim is as its name promises and also has AMOLED display, stereo speakers, fast charging

All photographs: Kind courtesy Tecno

1. Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED Screen

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display delivering a sharp 1.5K resolution of 1,224 × 2,720 pixels.

It also supports a 144 Hz refresh rate.

2. Performance: MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate

Powering the device is MediaTek's Helio G200 Ultimate processor, complemented by 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB onboard storage.

3. Cooling: 12-Layer Vapour Chamber System

The gadget features a 12-layer cooling setup with a 3,205 sq mm vapour chamber and a total cooling area of 13,828 sq mm to help manage heat efficiently.

4. Audio And Connectivity: Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers

The Tecno Camon Slim has dual stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology for a more immersive audio experience. Connectivity features include 4G, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, a USB Type-C port and OTG support.

5. Camera: 50 MP Rear Shooter

It sports a 50 MP primary camera on the back for capturing detailed photographs.

On the front, it houses a 32 MP camera designed for selfies, video calls and online meetings.

6. Durability: IP69 And Military-Grade Protection

The handset carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for resistance against dust and water.

It also meets MIL-STD-810 durability standards, indicating enhanced protection.

7. Battery: 5,600 mAh Cap

The phone owns a sizeable 5,600 mAh battery designed to support extended daily use.

It also supports 60W fast charging for quicker top-ups, while the battery is said to retain its performance and reliability for up to five years.