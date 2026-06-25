Asus TUF Gaming A14: Price, Specs, AI Capabilities

Asus has just refreshed its popular TUF Gaming A14 laptop in India, bringing a blend of powerful AI capabilities and next-generation gaming hardware to a compact 14-inch gadget.

Equipped with AMD's Ryzen AI processor and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5060 graphics, the updated machine is aimed at gamers and creators.

Asus' TUF Gaming A14 has military-grade build and AI features

1. Price: Rs 199,990>

Starting price at Rs 199,990 for the FA401GM-RG038WS model going up beyond Rs 2.5 lakhs for high end models.

2. Display: 165 Hz 2.5K Screen

The laptop features a 14-inch 2.5K IPS-level display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels, a fast 165 Hz refresh rate and a productivity-friendly 16:10 aspect ratio.

An anti-glare finish further helps reduce reflections for a more comfortable viewing experience.

3. Performance: Ryzen AI 9 Processor

It is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processor, featuring 10 cores, 20 threads and boost speeds of up to 5.0GHz.

The chip is complemented by an AMD XDNA NPU capable of delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance, alongside an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 graphics memory.

4. Multimedia: Dolby Atmos Sound

The machine includes a 1080p Full HD infrared webcam with Windows Hello compatibility, enabling fast and secure facial-recognition login.

Enhancing the entertainment and communication experience is a Dolby Atmos-tuned audio system, Hi-Res Audio support, AI-backed noise reduction, stereo speakers and a multi-microphone setup designed for clearer voice capture during calls and online meetings.

5. Connectivity: Modern Ports

The Asus TUF Gaming A14 comes equipped with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, alongside a wide selection of ports including HDMI 2.1, USB 4 Type-C, USB 3.2 Type-C, dual USB Type-A ports, a microSD card reader and a 3.5mm audio jack, ensuring seamless connectivity for gaming, productivity and content creation.

6. Build: Military-Grade Durability

It is fitted with an illuminated keyboard featuring a dedicated Copilot button for instant access to AI features.

To keep temperatures in check during demanding tasks, employed is an advanced twin-fan thermal setup.

The notebook has also been tested against MIL-STD-810H specifications.

7. Battery: 73Wh Capacity

Powering the Asus TUF Gaming A14 is a 73Wh battery designed for extended usage, while a bundled 200W charger helps replenish the battery quickly.