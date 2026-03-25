Iran sends back Pakistan-bound food ship from Strait of Hormuz

The container ship SELEN, en route to Karachi, was denied passage by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy due to lack of permission and failure to coordinate with Iranian maritime authorities.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points Iran turned back a food-carrying vessel bound for Pakistan from the Strait of Hormuz.

The ship was denied passage for failing to comply with Iranian protocols.

Alireza Tangsiri said all vessels must coordinate with Iranian authorities.

Iran has restricted passage to 'non-hostile vessels' amid ongoing conflict.

Tehran warned of a strong response to any further strikes on its infrastructure.

Iran's naval commander Alireza Tangsiri said a merchant vessel carrying food to Pakistan was turned back from the Strait of Hormuz for failing to comply with required protocols.

The container ship SELEN, en route to Karachi, was denied passage by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy due to lack of permission and failure to coordinate with Iranian maritime authorities.

"The container ship SELEN was turned back due to non-compliance with legal protocols. Passage through this waterway requires full coordination with Iran’s maritime authority," Tangsiri said.

According to vessel tracking data, the ship was located in the Persian Gulf and is sailing under the flag of St Kitts and Nevis.

Iran to allow only 'non-hostile' vessels

Earlier, Iran's mission in New York had stated that only 'non-hostile vessels' would be allowed to pass through the strait, subject to strict compliance with safety and security regulations and coordination with Iranian authorities.

The Iranian Defence Council has since reinforced that transit through the strategic waterway is contingent on prior approval, amid what Tehran describes as ongoing US-Israeli military actions against its territory.

State broadcaster Press TV reported that the council also warned of an 'immediate, decisive and destructive' response to any further strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea and remains one of the world's most critical oil transit chokepoints.