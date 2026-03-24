How AI Is Changing The Gulf War

AI reduces the time taken to find a target and launch a strike. This has led to a major increase in the pace of the conflict, with one report mentioning nearly 900 strikes launched on Iranian targets in the first 12 hours of an operation.

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers inspect the site of a damaged building in Tel Aviv, March 22, 2026 following a barrage of Iranian missiles. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Key Points Conflict is shifting from human-led decisions to AI-driven targeting, strategy, and execution.

AI drastically reduces the time between identifying a target and launching a strike.

Data centres, radar systems, and energy networks are now critical assets in AI warfare.

The Iran war has moved beyond humans deciding how to attack and defend. Artificial intelligence (AI) is rewriting the strategy of conflict and deciding the scale and speed of military engagement.

The integration of AI into intelligence systems has turned target selection into a highspeed data operation.

Utilising tools like Claude and Palantir's Maven, the US military can now synthesise global surveillance feeds -- from satellites to ground sensors -- to generate up to 1,000 potential targets in a day.

AI in planning reduces the time taken to find a target and launch a strike -- a phenomenon known as 'decision compression'.

This has led to a major increase in the pace of the conflict, with one report mentioning nearly 900 strikes launched on Iranian targets in the first 12 hours of an operation.

Iran is reportedly utilising AI algorithms for rapid targeting and simulations.

While fighting the US and Israel, Iranian forces have struck infrastructure vital to AI-enabled warfare, such as energy-intensive data centres and radar facilities, which are essential for storing and processing the massive data volumes that feed AI targeting algorithms.

The global race for military tech is accelerating, and the Indian defence industry is carving out leadership across several critical domains.

At the forefront of this shift are unmanned systems. IdeaForge is a prominent private player in defence indigenisation, equipping the Indian Army with Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) essential for highaltitude transport and vital border surveillance.

The defence production sector is expanding rapidly as younger firms like Flying Wedge and NewSpace emerge to challenge the status quo.

Beyond its own production, IdeaForge has become a sector investor, recently acquiring a stake in GalaxEye, a spacetech startup that is developing multi-sensor satellite imaging designed to sharpen drone operations even in low-visibility conditions.

The innovation extends to the earth and sea: Torus Robotics is developing unmanned ground vehicles for military logistics, while the maritime frontier is being reshaped by EyeROV and Sagar Defence Engineering.

These companies are working on sophisticated underwater and surface unmanned systems -- most otably evidenced by EyeROV securing a landmark Rs 47 crore contract to supply the Indian Navy with advanced underwater remotely operated vehicles.

A parallel surge is transforming the aviation sector, where the drive for indigenous manufacturing is strengthening.

The spotlight is on LAT Aerospace, an aviation startup that is building a Made-in-India gas turbine engine from scratch.

This engineering effort is focused on producing lightweight, highefficiency, and flight-ready hardware designed to power the next generation of Short Take-Off and Landing (STOL) aircraft, UAVs, and remote-connectivity systems.

Operating in stealth mode, LAT is developing STOL aircraft with a capacity of up to 24 seats and a range extending to 1,500 km -- a strategic move specifically designed to bridge the gaps in regional air connectivity.

How AI Is Reshaping War

The rapid integration of AI is reshaping command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

This shift is already visible on the ground: About 140 smart surveillance installations are now operational along India's borders.

This technological surge is not merely a strategic move but a massive investment catalyst, strengthening India's readiness for future warfare.

The effort involves collaboration between public sector giants like Bharat Electronics Limited and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and specialised private companies such as Zen Technologies and Paras Defence.

At the heart of this transformation sits the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Through its Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, DRDO has engineered a portfolio of over 75 AI-driven products, ranging from autonomous robotics and cyber defence to advanced, AI-based surveillance solutions.

Conflict zones will witness more remote attacks and fewer ground efforts. Cyberattacks on critical infrastructure is already an established weapon. Wars will be defined by cyber and AI sophistication.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff