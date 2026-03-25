No knowledge of peace talks, Iran ops continue: Israel counters Trump

Addressing a media stakeout at the United Nations on Tuesday, Israel's envoy said the country's primary objective remained preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities.

IMAGE: Israel's Permanent Representative to the UN Danny Danon. Photograph: Heather Khalifa/Reuters

Key Points Danny Danon denied Israel's involvement in any US-led peace talks with Iran.

Israel and the US continue military operations targeting Iranian sites.

Israel aims to eliminate Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.

Danon claimed over 8,500 strikes have weakened Iran's military infrastructure.

Contradicting him, Donald Trump said negotiations are underway, while Iran denies talks.

Israel's envoy to the United Nations, Danny Danon, has denied any knowledge of possible peace talks involving Iran, the United States and Israel, asserting that military operations are ongoing.

Addressing a media stakeout at the United Nations on Tuesday, Danon said Israel's primary objective remained preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities.

"I'm not familiar with our participation in such talks. It's important to note that we continue with the operation. As we speak, Israel and the US continue to target military sites in Iran, and we will continue to do so," he said.

He added that while diplomacy typically follows conflict, Israel would ensure that any outcome eliminates Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.

Iranian regime significantly weakened: Danon

Danon claimed that Israel had significantly weakened the Iranian regime but stressed the need to prevent it from regaining strength.

"We have accomplished a lot, but we must ensure we don't create conditions for them to return to where they were. We want to create a different reality on the ground," he said.

The envoy also described Israel as a stabilising force in the region, accusing Iran of fuelling instability.

"Israel seeks peace -- we sign treaties, promote and pray for peace. The Iranian regime does the opposite. They have attacked 13 countries in one month. Iran is a source of instability, while Israel is a source of peace," he said.

Iran's missile capabilities pose serious threat: Israel

Earlier, speaking at the United Nations Security Council, Danon accused Iran of backing militant groups such as Hamas and said Israel, along with the US, had carried out over 8,500 strikes targeting missile launchers, weapons facilities and command centres.

He warned that Iran's missile capabilities posed a serious threat, especially if paired with nuclear weapons, and acknowledged the human cost of the ongoing conflict.

Danon's remarks come even as US President Donald Trump claimed that negotiations with Iran were underway and that the war could soon end.

"We're in negotiations right now… We have won this… They are totally defeated… Militarily, they are dead," Trump said.

However, Iran has denied any ongoing talks, maintaining that peace would only be possible if US-Israel military operations cease. With continued retaliatory strikes and hardened positions on all sides, prospects for peace in West Asia remain uncertain.