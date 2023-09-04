What Was SRK Doing At Gadar 2 Success Party?

Just like Sunny Deol can become the boss of the box office with his latest film Gadar 2, he can also throw the baap of all parties!

Bollywood's biggest superstars turned up to party with Deol over the weekend and partake in his success story.

After Gadar 2's supper success, has Sunny Deol hiked his price to this number?

Ameesha Patel has been quite open about her grievances against Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma.

In fact, she was recently quoted as saying that Sharma in fact, had wanted to cast Mamta Kulkarni as Sakeena when Gadar was first made in 2001.

Sunny with his sons Rajveer and Karan Deol, along with Karan's wife Drisha Acharya.

Sunny's father Dharmendra is also doling out hits! At 87, he recently played a stellar role in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Sunny with younger brother Bobby Deol.

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan.

Sunny and Shah Rukh seemed to get past their differences during their Darr days.

For those who don't know, Sunny tells us just why they fell apart.

Watch the stars hug in this video!

Party-goers saw a new bromance form between Salman Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt get ready to party.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn put in an appearance.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

Rakul Singh and boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma.

Sara Ali Khan's Plus One is her kid bro Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Kriti Sanon.

The young guns of Bollywood: Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor.

Vicky Kaushal, Fardeen Khan and Rajkummar Rao.

Say hello to the Gadar 2 team: Actors Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa with Sunny Deol, Director Anil Sharma and Writer Shaktimaan.

Abhishek Bachchan with Anupam Kher and Suniel Shetty.

Padmini Kolhapure with husband Tutu Sharma, son Priyank and his wife Shaza Morani.

Poonam Dhillon arrives with daughter Paloma Thakeria, who will make her acting debut with Sunny's son Rajveer Deol in Dono. Paloma's brother Anmol Thakeria is also seen here.

Burmawala brothers: Abbas, Mustan, Hussain.

Directors Rajkumar Santoshi, Ajay Mukerji, Sajid Khan.

Boney Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Prem Chopra.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar