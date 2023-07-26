News
Dono Teaser: Cute Romance Between Paloma-Rajveer

Dono Teaser: Cute Romance Between Paloma-Rajveer

By MAYUR SANAP
Last updated on: July 26, 2023 13:53 IST
Dono looks like a perfect family entertainer that audiences would love to tune into, observes Mayur Sanap.

The recipe for a charming Bollywood rom-com is rather simple.

Picturesque setting, melodious music, a good-looking couple and their lively on-screen chemistry.

Rajshri's latest offering Dono, which marks the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya, has all that. Sooraj, of course, is one of the masters of the Hindi film romance genre, having made the blockbusters Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hai Kaun...! among other films.

 

 

The teaser brings the freshness that one would expect from a film with a new romantic pair.

Starring the debutant pair of Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma, the film showcases the meet-cute between the two in the backdrop of an exotic destination wedding.

Interestingly, Sunny made his own movie debut 40 years ago next week in Betaab, co-starring Amrita Singh, whose children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are making movie waves.

The little over a minute video opens with Rajveer's Dev and Paloma's Meghna bonding over heartfelt conversation at a quaint beach. He is a friend of the bride and she is the groom's friend.

She asks, 'Hum itna rejection se darte kyu hai?'

To this, he says, 'Itna bhi bura kya hai humme?'

 

The teaser then shows the couple falling for each other during the wedding festivities with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's tuneful title track accentuating their tender feelings.

Rajveer and Paloma look confident for their Bollywood debut and their chemistry is worth noticing in the teaser.

With the romance genre making its comeback into Bollywood, Dono looks like a perfect family entertainer that audiences would love to tune into.

The makers are expected to announce the release date for the film soon.

MAYUR SANAP
