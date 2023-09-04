Gadar 2 May Defeat Pathaan, All Set To Create History

May Defeat, All Set To Create History

Gadar 2 has entered the Rs 500 Crore Club (Rs 5 billion), which brings it into a super elite list of only two movies so far: Pathaan and Baahubali: The Conclusion [Hindi].

It was the S S Rajamouli directed fantasy action drama that opened this club when it netted Rs 511 crore (Rs 5.11 billion), just in Hindi, in 2017.

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan surpassed it when it accumulated Rs 524.50 crore (Rs 5.245 billion) in Hindi this year.

Gadar 2 is looking at top that, and already has Rs 501 crore* (Rs 5.01 billion) in its kitty, in just the fourth weekend.

There is still some steam left in the film and that means it could go past Pathaan to emerge as the highest grossing Hindi film of all time.

Anil Sharma's film has worked across the country and though its screens will reduce drastically from September 7, due to the arrival of Jawan, it will still play on through the month.

Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl 2 hasn't been a pushover either.

With a little under Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million) coming in the second weekend, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has managed to reach Rs 85 crore* (Rs 850 million) in a matter of 10 days.

Ever since its good opening, the film has remained steady at the box office.

The Ekta Kapoor production is set to enter the Rs 100 Crore Club (Rs 1 billion) and will reach there in its third week.

The film should comfortably cross Rs 90 crore (Rs 900 million) by the time Jawan arrives.

Dream Girl 2 will become the fifth consecutive 100 Crore Club success this season, something which has never happened before in history.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.