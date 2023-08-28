Has He Hiked His Fee To 50 Crore? Sunny Tells Us!

'I know my worth. Even in my lowest ebb, I didn't compromise with my price.'

IMAGE: Sunny Deol in Gadar 2.

Sunny Deol is on an unprecedented high.

Gadar 2 is poised to become not only the biggest hit of his career, but also one of the five biggest blockbusters of all time.

So is it true Sunny has hiked his price to Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million)? Subhash K Jha asks Sunny himself.

IMAGE: Sunny Deol and Manish Wadhwa in Gadar 2.

"First of all, I feel money matters are very personal. No one shares exactly what he or she earns, even to close ones," Sunny replies.

"Secondly, what I charge or don't charge will be decided when I sign my next film.

"Right now, we are trying to process of enormity of the success of Gadar 2."

Getting down to the question of hiking his price, Sunny says, "I know my worth. Even in my lowest ebb, I didn't compromise with my price.

"At the same time, main samajhdaar insaan hoon. I know today, Sunny Deol is being seen in a different light. Lekin main toh wahi hoon jahan main tha. Logon ka nazariya badal gaya hai (I am where I was, people's perception has changed)."

"For me, my family is my greatest wealth. Aur kya chahiye?"

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com