Why's Ameesha Upset With Her Gadar 2 Director?

IMAGE: Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol in Gadar 2.

Ameesha Patel is upset with her Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma.

In a series of tweets, she has accused his production house, Anil Sharma Productions, of mismanagement during the shooting of their film in Chandigarh.

Listing her grievances in a series of tweets, she writes, 'Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of GADAR 2 that took place end May in CHANDIGARH!!

'There were certain queries that many technicians like make up artists, costume designers n others etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!!Yes they did not!! But @ZeeStudios stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a v professional company!

'Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded! But yet again @ZeeStudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!!!

'All involved in the film are aware that the production of GADAR 2 was being handled by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS which unfortunately misfired numerous times, but @ZeeStudios always rectified issues!! A special thanks to them especially Shariq Patel, Neeraj Joshi, Kabeer Ghosh and Nischit !! This Zee team is top notch.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ameesha Patel/Instagram

Before that, Ameesha addressed the issue of a leaked picture where her co-star Sunny Deol is seen crying at a grave.

Her fans thought her character Sakina dies in the film, but she clarifies: 'Hey all my lovely fans!! Too many of u have been concerned n worried about this shot from GADAR 2 thinking it is SAKINA who is dead!!! well it's not !! Who it is I can't say, but it is NOT SAKINA! So pls don't worry!! Love u all.'

Ameesha will reprise her role of Sakina and Sunny Deol as Tara Singh in Gadar 2, helmed by director Anil Sharma.

The film releases on August 11.