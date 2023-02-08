Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are married, and their mentor Karan Johar can't keep calm!

Minutes after the couple announced their marriage on Instagram, he shared his feelings in a touching post: 'I met him a decade and a half ago... Silent, strong and still so sensitive...

'I met her many years after... silent, strong and so sensitive in equal measure...

'Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together... Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family...

'As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse... felt the energy...

'I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid... I love you Ki... May today be your forever.'

With that, the last Student Of The Year -- after Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt -- enjoys his happily ever after.