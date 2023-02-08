News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'Watching them is a fairy tale...'

'Watching them is a fairy tale...'

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 08, 2023 10:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are married, and their mentor Karan Johar can't keep calm!

Minutes after the couple announced their marriage on Instagram, he shared his feelings in a touching post: 'I met him a decade and a half ago... Silent, strong and still so sensitive...

'I met her many years after... silent, strong and so sensitive in equal measure...

'Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together... Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family...

'As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse... felt the energy...

'I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid... I love you Ki... May today be your forever.'

 

With that, the last Student Of The Year -- after Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt -- enjoys his happily ever after.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Kiara-Sidharth Are Married!
Kiara-Sidharth Are Married!
Kiara, Fairy-Tale Manish Malhotra Bride
Kiara, Fairy-Tale Manish Malhotra Bride
How The Kiara-Sidharth Love Story Began
How The Kiara-Sidharth Love Story Began
PhonePe to allow UPI payments abroad
PhonePe to allow UPI payments abroad
9 Tips To Handle Valentine's Day
9 Tips To Handle Valentine's Day
BJP MP to move privilege motion against Rahul in LS
BJP MP to move privilege motion against Rahul in LS
RBI raises repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%
RBI raises repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%

More like this

Beautiful Manish Malhotra Brides

Beautiful Manish Malhotra Brides

KWK7: 10 REVELATIONS From Kiara-Shahid

KWK7: 10 REVELATIONS From Kiara-Shahid

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances