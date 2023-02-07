Beautiful Manish Malhotra Brides

What are the best shaadis remembered for?

The venue. The khaana.

Most of all the bridal costume and that's why every starry-eyed young woman, on the cusp of matrimony, wants an unforgettable outfit for the most splendid day of her life.

And when you hail from Bollywood, the pressure to look memorable on is quite, quite a bit more.

Choosing the designer is key.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is the first choice for many.

Ankita Lokhande Jain, Urmila Matondkar and Kanika Kapoor worked with celebrity bridal fave Manish Malhotra while whipping up their dreamiest ensembles.

Well, because when the talented designer is your bestie too, he will guarantee that you illuminate the evening and you can hope for romantic frilled hemlines, flowery silhouettes in the finest zari or floor-sweeping lehengas drenched in sequins that will make for a dramatic reveal.

B-Town's A-list can always count on Malhotra to make them feel like royalty when they tie the knot and create a look that will supersede all expectations.

At Kiara and Sidharth's wedding, the designer will not only outfit the bride and groom, but also the Advani and Malhotra khandaan.

But K & S needn't worry. Malhotra always delivers.

A peek at the most iconic Manish Malhotra brides.

IMAGE: Sona Sona: Brightly lit, like a chandelier, Ankita Lokhande ran away with a million hearts in her golden lehenga.

The best accompaniment to her radiant look? Hubby Vicky Jain, fetchingly clad in white from head-to-toe.

'Thank you, Manish Malhotra, for making me look like a dream,' the actress wrote on Instagram. 'The moment I saw the lehenga I just knew that's my bridal outfit.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande Jain/Instagram

IMAGE: Ae Phoolon Ki Rani: Alia Bhatt's traditional mehendi separates in many pinks had patterns of flowers of every kind mingled together and belonged to the realm of the ethereal.

She 'celebrated love and light in the fuschia pink ensemble' which drew inspiration from the 180 textile patches that came together to create the dramatic skirt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge: Classic Manish Malhotra, right?

Urmila Matondkar in her timeless red finery was a picture of eternal love.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram