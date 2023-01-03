How The Kiara-Sidharth Love Story Began

Are Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra getting married in February?

Karan Johar almost went red in the face trying to get them to spill the beans on his show Koffee With Karan, but the couple refuses to give out any hints.

The wedding, it is reported, is indeed happening, and Namrata Thakker tells you what we know so far.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Though Shershaah was Sidharth and Kiara's first film together, they knew each other well before signing the film.

IMAGE: Kiara Advani on Koffee With Karan 7.

On Koffee With Karan 7, Ms Advani opened up about her first meeting with Sid and revealed that the two started talking at the wrap up party of her film, Lust Stories.

On the same episode, she admitted to being more than 'good friends' with her Shershaah co-star.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

But when did the romance actually begin? Well, Sid and Kiara fell in love on the sets of Shershaah in 2019. And that's when the link-up rumours started as well.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The same year, Sid and Kiara celebrated New Year's Eve in South Africa.

Though they did not post any pictures together on Instagram, their holiday pictures looked uncannily similar.

The following year, Sid and Kiara's pictures went viral after he attended her birthday party and the two were seen exiting the venue together.

IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Shershaah.

In 2021, it was time for 'meet the parents' phase. We hear Kiara first invited Sid and his parents home for an intimate dinner. Later, she met Sid's parents again when they were visiting Mumbai.

IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Shershaah.

The couple will reportedly tie the knot on February 6 in Jaisalmer.

The pre-wedding ceremonies like mehendi, haldi and sangeet will take place on February 4 and 5.