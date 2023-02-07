News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kiara-Sidharth Are Married!

Kiara-Sidharth Are Married!

Source: ANI
February 07, 2023 20:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are married!

The couple took the sacred pheras in the presence of family and close friends in Jaisalmer on February 7.

As soon as the news dropped online, Wikipedia changed the marital status of the couple, but Kiara and Sid are yet to make it Insta-official.

 

The couple were wed as per Hindu customs with band baaja baraat at the Suryagarh Palace.

Sidharth made his entry on the traditional ghodi.

The Jea wedding band from Delhi arrived at the venue on Tuesday. After the ceremony, they made their exit. When the reporters asked about the wedding, the band members replied, "em>Shaadi ho gayi."

Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. They have neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours.

On an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, Kiara revealed that she first met Sidharth at the wrap-up party of her film, Lust Stories.

She also confessed that she and Sidharth were more than 'close friends'. They apparently fell in love with each other while shooting for their hit film, Shershaah, which released in 2021.

Earlier in the day, several visuals from the wedding venue went viral in which men in traditional pink outfits were seen holding floral chhatris (umbrellas decorated with flowers).

Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Mira Rajput Kapoor were among the celebrities present at the wedding.

The festivities started with haldi and mehendi ceremonies over the weekend. The sangeet ceremony was held on Monday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
How The Kiara-Sidharth Love Story Began
How The Kiara-Sidharth Love Story Began
Kiara-Sid Make Relationship Official?
Kiara-Sid Make Relationship Official?
KWK7: 10 REVELATIONS From Kiara-Shahid
KWK7: 10 REVELATIONS From Kiara-Shahid
We have tools to counter Ashwin, asserts Steve Smith
We have tools to counter Ashwin, asserts Steve Smith
Women's Premier League: 409 players to go under hammer
Women's Premier League: 409 players to go under hammer
We're fine, yet not fine: Turkish nationals in Delhi
We're fine, yet not fine: Turkish nationals in Delhi
Can Australia end India's home domination?
Can Australia end India's home domination?

More like this

Bollywood's Favourite Shaadi Destination

Bollywood's Favourite Shaadi Destination

Will Kiara Say 'I Do' In Manish Lehenga?

Will Kiara Say 'I Do' In Manish Lehenga?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances