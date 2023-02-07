Kiara-Sidharth Are Married!

IMAGE: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are married!

The couple took the sacred pheras in the presence of family and close friends in Jaisalmer on February 7.

As soon as the news dropped online, Wikipedia changed the marital status of the couple, but Kiara and Sid are yet to make it Insta-official.

The couple were wed as per Hindu customs with band baaja baraat at the Suryagarh Palace.

Sidharth made his entry on the traditional ghodi.

The Jea wedding band from Delhi arrived at the venue on Tuesday. After the ceremony, they made their exit. When the reporters asked about the wedding, the band members replied, "em>Shaadi ho gayi."

Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. They have neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours.

On an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, Kiara revealed that she first met Sidharth at the wrap-up party of her film, Lust Stories.

She also confessed that she and Sidharth were more than 'close friends'. They apparently fell in love with each other while shooting for their hit film, Shershaah, which released in 2021.

Earlier in the day, several visuals from the wedding venue went viral in which men in traditional pink outfits were seen holding floral chhatris (umbrellas decorated with flowers).

Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Mira Rajput Kapoor were among the celebrities present at the wedding.

The festivities started with haldi and mehendi ceremonies over the weekend. The sangeet ceremony was held on Monday.