FIRST PICTURES: Alia-Ranbir ARE MARRIED!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor released the first pictures of their wedding on social media, inducing several awww-moments from their friends and fans.

Alia captions the pictures: 'Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.

'With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.

'Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.

Love,

Ranbir and Alia.'

The post immediately got a lot of love reactions from friends like Akansha Ranjan, Mouni Roy, Gauahar Khan, Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra and Zoya Akhtar.

Neha Dhupia summed up everyone's reactions with: 'Congratulations. You guys are what dreams are made of.'

So here's a look at Mrs and Mr Ranbir Kapoor.

Please click on the images below for a better look at the couple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

