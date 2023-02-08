Kiara, Fairy-Tale Manish Malhotra Bride

IMAGE: Over-the-top? Whimsical? No. Kiara and Sidharth evoked old-world charm in their wedding finery, even as they slayed us with that sooooo romantic exchange of glances.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Out in the middle of the vast Jaisalmer desert on Tuesday, reel kahanis melded with real life, and umpteen Bollywood cliches came true.

Hum Saath Saath Hain, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and all that happened.

We've seen the jodi in Shershaah (2021) and shipped their chemistry.

On February 7, the duo recreated the magic spell as they did their pheras.

Yes! Finally, Kiara Advani married her dilwale Sidharth Malhotra at the Suryagarh Palace, surrounded by family and close friends.

Just as we predicted, Manish Malhotra put together outstanding custom costumes for the bride and the groom.

'We believe in fairy tales as we celebrate the start of this momentous journey for Kiara and Sidharth,' the designer posted on Instagram.

Kiara rejected more conventional red and maroon wedding costumess.

She chose a lovely empress rose, while Manish dressed the groom in shades of gold.

Manish announced that 'the lehenga featured intricate embroidery detailing of the Roman architecture.' It was inspired by the 'special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes' and real Swarovski crystals made sure the bride twinkled enchantingly in the metres and metres of gossamer.

Kiara wrapped her neck in hand-cut diamonds and rare Zambian emeralds from Manish's collection to complete her entrancing shaandar look to be Dulhan Extraordinaire.

Sidharth complemented her in a metallic gold sherwani with hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work and 'handcrafted polki jewellery studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds for the perfect regal look'.

Has Jaisalmer ever seen such a radiant, razzle dazzle couple?