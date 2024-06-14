'No Age Barrier In Relationships'

'If we see that romance only belongs to the young or to a particular age group, then the whole definition changes.'

Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

Who knew the usually-so-reserved and intense Tabu and Ajay Devgn share such crackling banter in real life?

The duo is all set for their tenth collaboration in Neeraj Pandey's romantic drama Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha (AMKDT), in which they will be seen as star-crossed lovers.

"Auron mein kaha dum tha ki woh mere saath itni filme kar lete (nobody else had the might to do so many films with me)," Tabu says cheekily about her latest movie outing with Devgn at the trailer launch of the film.

The pair first came together in the 1994 film Vijaypath and over the next 30 years, have featured in films like Haqeeqat, Thakshak, Golmaal Again, Fitoor, De De Pyaar De, Drishyam, Drishyam 2 and Bholaa.

At the event, when Ajay was asked about what it is like working with Tabu, he simply says, "Abhi kuch lagta hi nahi hai (I don't feel anything)," and adds that they have known each other long before films and it never feels like a co-star with her.

Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Tabu, Director Neeraj Pandey and Ajay Devgn.

"If we see that romance only belongs to the young or to a particular age group, then the whole definition changes. I don't think there is any barrier when you talk about romance," Tabu says.

Talking about their dynamic on the sets, Tabu reveals that Ajay loves tuning-in to industry gossip, a claim he denies.

"Main koi gossip nahi karta (I don't gossip), he insists.

A surprised Tabu breaks into laughter and immediately responds: "Jhoot mat bol (don't lie)" and continues, "Sabke baare mein poocchta hai mere ko (He asks me about everyone in the industry)."

Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Composer M M Keeravani, Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, Shantanu Maheshwari, Tabu, Neeraj Pandey and Ajay Devgn.

Ajay confesses that box office prospects did cross his mind before signing AMKDT.

"When Neeraj narrated the script to me, I loved it but before giving my nod I told him that I was not sure about the box office. He told me not to worry about it and said he will handle it. That's how I said yes to the film," he shares.

Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari.

AMKDT is a love story that spans over 23 years, and has Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar portraying the younger versions of Tabu and Ajay Devgn.

Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: M M Keeravani and Neeraj Pandey.

M M Keeravani, who created history after winning an Oscar for Naatu Naatu, reminiscences about his Zakhm (1998) days, which incidentally featured Ajay Devgn in classic songs like Gali Mein Aaj Chaand Nikla and Hum Yahan Tum Yahan.

"I had a privilege of working with Ajayji during Zakhm. Back in those days, the media used to ask me why are you only working with Bhattsaab (Mahesh Bhatt) in Hindi and I used to correct them by asking that only Bhattsaab is giving me chances."

Ajay is quick to add that it was Keeravani's song in AMKDT that immediately made him go for the film.

Neeraj, who has written and directed the film, reveals that he waited for 16 years for this project to take off, as no producer had supported his idea.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is slated to arrive in cinemas on July 5.