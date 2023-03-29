Tabu's Chemistry With Ajay Devgn Works!

Ajay Devgn and Tabu go back a long way.

Introduced to each other by her cousin and cinematographer Sameer Arya as his pal and neighbour, their fun camaraderie and friendship over the years is for all to see in life and film.

Comfort and chemistry go hand in hand, so Tabu's versatile vigour and Devgn's brooding intensity has regularly complemented their working styles in solidarity and conflict. The audience is only happy to root for the duo no matter what the status quo -- romance or rivalry.

As they reunite for their ninth film, Sukanya Verma recaps their pairing on screen.

Vijaypath (1994)

A run-of-the-mill Bollywood potboiler centred around Devgn's blind man's revenge, Vijaypath is best remembered for its melodious soundtrack and Tabu's Ruk Ruk Ruk romp.

The masala's smash success gave Tabu a much-needed hit after the back-to-back failure of Prem and Pehla Pehla Pyar and won appreciation for their fuss-free jodi.

Haqeeqat (1995)

The duo teamed up again on another typical '90s drivel about a hitman and widow falling in love featuring the catchy track, Papiyan Jhapiyan.

Directed by Kuku Kohli, also behind Devgn's debut Phool Aur Kaante, Haqeeqat set enough cash registers ringing to bolster its leading man's reputation as a distributor's delight.

As for Tabu, a year later, Maachis would come out and completely change the trajectory of her career.

Thakshak (1999)

Around the late 1990s and early 2000s, Devgn showed a keen interest in flexing his dramatic chops beyond the scope of mindless dishoom dishoom.

Tabu had already proved a natural fit around such sensibility, so it wasn't long before Govind Nihalani decided to reunite the pair in his mainstream-style meditation on love and loyalty.

Too bad Thakshak failed to make the desired impact.

Drishyam (2015)

Following Thakshak's indifferent response, the pair did not collaborate for more a decade-and-a-half.

Until Nishikant Kamat signed them up to play warring parents willing to break all rules for the sake of their respective kids in the superhit Hindi remake of Jeethu Joseph's acclaimed Malayalam mystery.

It was a dramatic shift in dynamics and worked wonders for the narrative and an audience taken by surprise.

Fitoor (2016)

Though they don't share any scenes together, the duo emerge as few of the good things about an otherwise frail adaptation.

Abhishek Kapoor's pretty take on Charles Dickens's Great Expectations showcases Tabu's might as a powerhouse while underscoring Devgn's trademark swagger in a fascinating cameo.

Golmaal Again (2017)

Both Devgn and Tabu channel their team player spirit and let their hair down, surrendering to the silly shenanigans of Rohit Shetty's Golmaal brand of franchise in a premise high on wronged ghosts and comical spooks.

The outcome is box office gold.

De De Pyaar De (2019)

Tabu and Devgn play an estranged couple hosting the latter's girlfriend ensuing in much jealousy and comedy that would be half as tolerable in the absence of their lived-in dosti.

Their onscreen history works greatly to De De Pyaar De's advantage but the loony rom-com is too caught up on gags to explore its potential to the hilt.

Drishyam 2 (2022)

Tabu's antagonism finds a worthy ally in Akshaye Khanna.

The Drishyam sequel may not have as many moments of a Devgn-Tabu face-off, but their combined heft proved it to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022.

Bholaa (2023)

Devgn romanced Tabu.

Devgn fought Tabu.

In Bholaa, a remake of Tamil hit Kaithi, Devgn directs Tabu.

Originally a male character rewritten into a female cop, the modification highlights Devgn's faith in Tabu's ability to deliver an action-packed role.