The Best Of M M Keeravaani's Music

Whether he calls himself M M Keeravaani, MM Kreem or Maragathamani, his music has a way of enthralling its listener by any name or language.

It was the mid-1990s when I first heard his composition for Mahesh Bhatt's action drama, Criminal.

The simultaneously shot bilingual starring Nagarjuna, Manisha Koirala and Ramya, which took huge inspiration from Harrison Ford's The Fugitive, introduced the Hindi-speaking belt to the talents of a low-profile music whiz we knew as M M Kreem while wondering why we don't hear more of his uniquely sublime sound outside the Bhatt banner.

As the Internet and exposure increased, it dawned to me how prolific his contribution in Telugu cinema is, closely followed by Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada and, occasionally, a Bollywood movie.

Truth be told, it's his sporadic albeit superlative Hindi soundtracks I remain most familiar with until the unprecedented, universal popularity achieved by the Telugu chartbusters of Baahubali and RRR, directed by his cousin S S Rajamouli.

The latter's global euphoria requires little explanation.

But there are a lot many gems he produced long before Naatu Naatu (or Naacho Naacho if you prefer the Hindi dubbed) became a worldwide Oscar-nominated (and winning in all likelihood) sensation.

Here are Sukanya Verma's favourites in no particular order.

Dheere Jalna from Paheli

Lyrics: Gulzar

Vocals: Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal

A serene tune that progresses into a dramatic crescendo against, Sonu and Shreya's luminous rendition in Gulzar's golden words and Keeravaani's brilliant melody.

Khaali Hai Tere Bina Dono Ankhiyan from Paheli

Lyrics: Gulzar

Vocals: Hariharan, Bela Shende

But my heart belongs to the all-time favourite Khaali Hai and its timeless melancholy. Keeravaani weaves magic around Gulzar's desolation and creates a sound so soothing you can not only feel but touch.

Chup Tum Raho from Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin

Lyrics: Nida Fazli

Vocals: M M Kreem, Chitra

Exhilarating and calming in equal measure, Keeravaani's delicate creations in Sudhir Mishra's intense gangster tale take a life of its own.

Mere Tere Naam Naye Hain from Is Raat Ki Subah NahinLyrics: Nida Fazli

Vocals: S P Balasubramanium

Poet Nida Fazli's potent words and Keeravaani's mediative melody dwell into the complexities of life and relationships with refreshing clarity.

Jaane Kya Dhoondta Hai from Sur-The Melody of Life

Lyrics: Nida Fazli

Vocals: Lucky Ali

Another treasure of a track that combines the collective genius of Nida Fazli, M M Keeravaani and Lucky Ali's distinct voice to gain a better understanding of eternal existentialism of the restless mind.

Chalo Tumko Lekar from Jism

Lyrics: Neelesh Mishra

Vocals: Shreya Ghoshal

That Shreya Ghoshal's sweet-sounding voice could be seductive too owes much to the keen ear of Keeravaani and ethereal creation for the Bipasha Basu-John Abraham erotic thriller.

Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai from Jism

Lyrics: Neelesh Mishra

Vocals: Shreya Ghoshal, Shaan

Where Bipasha Basu's sizzling sensuality grabbed eye balls on screen, it's the enticing mood of Keeravaani's mesmerising tunes that transported the listener off screen.

Raat Saari Bekarari Mein Guzari from Zakhm

Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Vocals: Alka Yagnik

This gorgeous, gorgeous song by Keeravaani, sung with equal fervour by Alka Yagnik, from Mahesh Bhatt's semi-autobiographical Zakhm is shockingly under-rated.

Gali Mein Aaj Chand, Zakhm

Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Vocals: Alka Yagnik

The combo gives us more to rejoice about in the upbeat anticipation of Gali Mein Aaj Chand.

Tu Mile Dil Khile from MCriminal

Lyrics: Indeevar

Vocals: Kumar Sanu, Chitra, Alka Yagnik

Though the song gained instantly popularity, its stylistic resemblance to German new-age band Enigma was often noted and pointed out.

Maine Dil Se Kaha from Rog

Lyrics: Neelesh Mishra

Vocals: KK

KK's expressive singing and Keeravaani's breezy rhythm work hand in glove in lending unusual depth to this Rog ditty.

Ab Yeh Kaafila from Lahore

Lyrics: Junaid Wasi

Vocals: KK, Karthik, M M Keeravaani

A decent enough cross-border boxing drama, which earned Farooque Shaikh a National Award delivers a smooth punch under Keeravaani's gracious gusto.

Dhivara from Baahubali: The Beginning

Lyrics: Ramajogayya Sastry

Vocals: Ramya Behara, Deepu

I prefer the Telugu original.

The visuals are ethereal. The music exudes charisma. The larger-than-life fantasy in Rajamouli's epic vision comes alive in Keeravaani's magnificently musical soul.

Dhivara is an extensive dive into the same.

Oka Pranam from Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Lyrics: M M Keeravaani

Vocals: Kaala Bhairava

After ending on a staggering cliff hanger, Baahubali makes the wait worth the while, something Keeravaani's goosebumps-inducing Oka Pranam, playing against its recap-like opening credits, cheerfully acknowledges to the hilt

Naatu Naatu from RRR

Lyrics: Chandrabose

Vocals: Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava

Electrifyingly in sync -- the tune, the tempo and its two leads -- Naatu Naatu's infectious beats are designed to burn the dance floor even if you have two left feet.

All of India is dancing to it.

All of Hollywood is dancing to it.

It has already won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Come March 12, Keeravaani, will hopefully, be holding an Oscar too.