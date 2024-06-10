When Ananya Felt Envy, Disgust...

'Putting yourself out there can be scary and fearful.'

When she was starting her cinema journey, Ananya Panday says there was an element of fear but she has realised that it is more fulfilling to be real in front of people than trying to fake it.

Ananya has lent her voice to the character of Riley in the Hindi version of Disney Pixar's animated movie Inside Out 2.

At the film's promotional event, Ananya says it is not easy to feel "toxic positive" all the time.

"It is one aspect that tied into really what I have been speaking about quite sometime. We can't just feel toxic positive all of a sudden. We have to feel all the emotions, there has to be sadness to balance out happiness," Ananya says.

When she was starting out, Ananya says she realised that she would never be able to make fear go away.

"As a young actor who started out when she was 18, there was fear and there always will be fear. Putting yourself out there can be scary and fearful.

"Someone once told me that by not being yourself you might get 100 people to like you, but being yourself even if five people like you in the long run, then that is much more fulfilling. And that is what I try to go by as it will give me joy," Ananya explains.

Ananya speaks about mental health in the video:

Inside Out 2 is a sequel to the Oscar-winning 2015 animated movie Inside Out, which depicted the inner workings of the mind of Riley, a young girl who adapts to her family's relocation as five emotions administer her thoughts and actions.

Ananya reveals which emotions sum up her friends Suhana, Shanaya, Orry in this video...

Ananya says the experience of dubbing for the Hindi version of Inside Out 2 was quite liberating.

"When I dub for a character I'm playing, I usually do a lot of overthinking because I think about the back story and emotions during the shoot. When I dubbed for this, I realised I am a teenage girl and I just have to think how I was as a teenager.

"I watched Inside Out again to get the little back story of Riley. I enjoyed it a lot. I was very free and wasn't tied into doing something specific," she said.

Ananya tells us when she felt envy, embarrassment and disgust in this video:

Set to release in theatres in English and Hindi on Friday, June 14, Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly-minted teenager Riley (originally voiced by Kensington Tallman) just as Headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: New Emotions.

'Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment show up,' read the film's synopsis.

Ananya on the animated character who has influenced her:

Inside Out 2's English version is voiced by Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adele Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser and Yvette Nicole Brown.

With inputs from PTI