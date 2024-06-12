News
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'We Will See Rise Of Four New Stars'

'We Will See Rise Of Four New Stars'

By MAYUR SANAP
June 12, 2024 16:46 IST
IMAGE: Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grrewal, Jibraan Khan and Rohit Saraf at the Ishq Vishk Rebound trailer launch. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Amid much fanfare, the makers and star cast of Ishq Vishk Rebound unveiled the trailer for their coming teen romance.

Starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal in the lead roles, the film is a modern-day spin-off to the 2003 rom-com Ishq Vishk, which featured Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasury.

 

IMAGE: Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal, Director Nipun Dharmadhikari, Producer Ramesh Taurani, Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan at the Ishq Vishk Rebound trailer launch. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

"First Ishq Vishk gave us a star like Shahid Kapoor, with Ishq Vishk Rebound, wewill see rise of four new stars," promises Director Nipun Dharmadhikari who makes inroads in Bollywood after a successful stint in Marathi cinema.

Accompanied by Producer Ramesh Taurani, the team gathered at a multiplex in Andheri, north west Mumbai, alongside an army of well wishers whose constant hoots, applause and "We Love You" chants filled the auditorium.

IMAGE: Jibraan Khan and Rohit Saraf with Pashmina Roshan and Naila Grrewal. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

The cast put their fashionable foot forward as the girls, Pashmina and Naila, opted for bright pink attire, while boys went for a trendy casual look.

Pashmina, who is Composer Rajesh Roshan's daughter and Hrithik Roshan's cousin, marks her screen debut along with Jibraan, who played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham back in 2001.

Rohit and Naila gained to prominence with Netflix shows Mismatched and Maamla Legal Hai, respectively.

Ramesh Taurani revealed that all four leads had to go through a vigorous audition process for the film and they stood out from a number of short-listed actors. He says they had no clue about Pashmina's background and learned who her relatives were only after casting her.

"She came for the audition with only her first name 'Pashmina'. We liked her audition very much and decided to cast her. It was only after we signed her for the film that she told us she is a Roshan," Taurani says.

IMAGE: Pashmina Roshan at the trailer launch. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

When I ask Pashmina if she received any piece of advice from Hrithik for her big film debut, she shares, "He just told me to work very hard and diligently and said put your 100 per cent in everything."

When quizzed if she passed on this tip to her co-stars, she says, "They don't need advice from me, they are really amazing."

Her response leaves Rohit sitting beside her a little bemused. Pashmina is quick to add, "Everyone put in their lot of effort, blood, sweat and tears in this project and I hope it translates."

Pashmina on Hrithik's advice to her:

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Pashmina on how she would deal with friendship and love

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Taking a cue from a dialogue in the trailer "Dosti ke chakkar mein, ishq vishk ki band baj gayi," Rohit is asked if he has been in trouble over friendship and a relationship, to which he promptly says, "I don't walk into any situation where there would be trouble for me."

"Yes I have been hurt in a relationship," he adds, but no, never in a friendship."

Amused by Rohit's response, Jibraan shouts, "Green flag!", which draws cheers from the young women present at the event.

IMAGE: Rohit Saraf signs autographs at the trailer launch. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

 

The actors answer the question 'Dosti ke chakkar mein, ishq vishk ki band baj gayi'

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

When a curious attendee quizzes the makers if Shahid Kapoor will make a special appearance in Ishq Vishk Rebound, they respond: "You will get to know that on June 21, when the film releases in cinemas."

IMAGE: Rohit Saraf. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

 

Rohit on being compared to Shahid:

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Jibraan Khan. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

 

Old school love versus new generation's fast paced love: What do the actors prefer?

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Naila Grrewal. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

 

Do they relate to their characters? Naila says yes and explains why:

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

MAYUR SANAP
