'Keeravaaniji Is A True Representation Of India'

IMAGE: M M Keeravani with his Golden Globe for Best Original Song backstage at the Globes, January 11, 2023. Photograph: ANI

On January 11, S S Rajamauli's RRR made history when its universal hit, Naatu Naatu won its Composer Koduri Maragathamani Keeravani the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, beating stiff competition from Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

Speaking to Rediff.com Senior Contributor Roshmila Bhattacharya, Mahesh Bhatt congratulated Keeravani with who he worked with in several films.

'Keeravaaniji defines our core values of humility'

IMAGE: Lakshmi Pranathi with her husband NTR Jr, M M Keeravaani, S S Rajamouli, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni at the Globes. Photograph: Kind courtesy RRR Movie/Twitter

M M Keeravaaniji is one of the simplest human beings I've met in the entertainment industry.

What defines him is this ornament of simplicity that he possesses.

It was evident when he was on stage at the Golden Globe Awards, dressed in an attire I have never seen him in.

Perhaps the occasion demanded it.

There was an ease, candour and genuineness about him in that moment in the spotlight.

In this glory-grabbing era, when everybody wants to steal somebody else's thunder, it was life-affirming to see him share his moment in the sun with his brother and RRR Director S S Rajamouli, Prem Rakshith, the animator, Arranger Kaala Bhairava, Lyricist Chandrabose, Singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, Actors NTR Jr and Ram Charan, and his wife Srivalli.

Equally heartwarming was his disarming admission that he had planned to say something other than that the award belonged to someone else, as is the age-old practice, but was going to repeat the tradition and meant it too.

Perhaps while taking the few steps to the stage, he realised anew that film music is a collaborative activity and was quick to acknowledge it on a world stage.

Still, to give people what is rightfully due, is a rare attribute in today's times.

He was a true representation of India.

He defines our core values of humility which comes genuinely from deep within the being.

'In a rank bad film like Criminal, Tum Mile, Dil Khile sparkles'

IMAGE: Chiranjeevi and Manisha Koirala in the Tum Mile, Dil Khile song in Criminal.

My association with Keeravaaniji dates back to my directorial, the action-thriller Criminal in 1994.

The only silver lining in what turned out to be a belittling disaster were his songs.

The success of a song depends on a number of factors, from the film to the way it is marketed and its time of release.

But I have since understood that a great song finds a place in the consciousness of people irrespective of how the film fares at the box office.

The audience is sharp, it junks what is bad and picks up what is good.

So, in a rank bad film like Criminal, Tum Mile, Dil Khile sparkles.

Our respect for each other grew from there.

'I am fascinated by the gentleness with which he approaches music'

IMAGE: John Abraham in the Awarapan Banjarapan song in Jism.

Amit Khanna and I worked with him in Plus Channel's Iss Raat Ki Subah Nahin in 1996, directed by Sudhir Mishra.

Pooja (daughter Pooja Bhatt) also had the wisdom to use Keeravaaniji for her films, Zakhm (1998), Jism (2003) and Rog (2005).

I was fascinated by the gentleness with which he approaches music, like you tiptoe up to the birds in your backyard.

So they are not alerted by your presence and fly away.

I am happy to see Keeravaaniji flying to such heights today, to see the world acknowledge his towering success.

For me, his towering success was Zakhm's Galli Mein Aaj Chand Nikla.

For me, his towering success was Rog's Maine Dil Se Kaha.

For me, his towering success was Jism's Awarapan Banjarapan, which birthed John Abraham.

'Even before this award, RRR's music had been endorsed by people'

IMAGE: Ram Charan and NTR Jr in the Naatu Naatu song.

Keeravaaniji doesn't work in isolation, like some composers who bank tunes and provide you with your specified requirements.

He responds to stories, situations and the emotional core of a film.

That's why his tunes are so different. Unchiseled emotional masterpieces.

IMAGE: Keeravani at the Globes. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

I understand the importance of a Golden Globe nod, but for me, even before this award, RRR and its music had already been endorsed by people.

Not just in India, even in the US, people love Naatu Naatu, and I am not talking about the Indian Diaspora, but the indigenous American population.

There is a saying that music speaks a universal language, it connects with everyone, everywhere.

The phenomenal success of this song proves this.