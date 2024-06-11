Rajkummar Rao's Top 10 Hits

It's turning out to be a double whammy season for Rajkummar Rao.

Raj ended Bollywood's box office drought with Srikanth and followed it with Mr & Mrs Mahi.

2024 will be special for Raj who has two more prominent films lined up for release -- Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Waala Video.

Here is looking at his Top 10 successes.

Stree

Box office collection: Rs 130 crores (Rs 1.3 billion)

His biggest grosser.

A bonafide blockbuster, it grew from Rs 6.82 crores (Rs 68.2 million) on the first day to a lifetime of Rs 130 crores, multiplying earnings by more than 19 times.

With Shraddha Kapoor as his leading lady, Raj was a riot in this horror comedy that set the trend for many more films in the horror comedy universe.

Srikanth

Box office collection: Rs 52 crores/Rs 520 million (expected lifetime)

Playing the title role in this biopic, Raj brought in humour in portraying a blind businessman which made audiences fall in love with him.

The film started at Rs 2.41 crores (Rs 24.1 million) and will earn a little over Rs 50 crores (Rs 500 million) in its lifetime.

Kai Po Che!

Box office collection: Rs 50 crores

His first major film, Kai Po Che! featured Raj along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Amit Sadh.

A good grosser for the actor when he was starting off in Bollywood.

Mr & Mrs Mahi

Box office collection: Rs 40 crores/Rs 400 million* (expected lifetime)

Close on the heels of Srikanth came Mr & Mrs Mahi, which went on to have a good opening at the box office, courtesy Cinema Lovers Day that resulted in Rs 6.85 crores (Rs 68.5 million) coming in on the first day.

Though it won't cover the distance like Srikanth, it should earn Rs 40 crores.

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Box office collection: Rs 34.55 crores (Rs 345.5 million)

This was meant to be a love story between Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon with Raj as the catalyst.

Raj ended up stealing the show.

Some of his moments in the film have become memes and reel material.

Roohi

Box office collection: Rs 23.25 crores (Rs 232.5 million)

Released during the pandemic, Roohi did reasonable business.

Some of the comedy and horror moments in the film were riotous.

Newton

Box office collection: Rs 22.80 crores (Rs 228 million)

A dark horse at the box office, Newton grew entirely on the basis of word of mouth and went on from Rs 96 lakhs (Rs 9.6 million) on the first day to a lifetime of Rs 22.80 crores, multiplying its earnings by almost 23 times.

This is testimony to how the actor's movies have usually opened to low to mid numbers and then grown quite well on the basis of audience feedback.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana

Box office collection: Rs 11.14 crores (Rs 114 million)

Theatrically the film didn't do well. The reason Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana finds a place on the list is because it is one of Raj's most loved films.

This love story with Kriti Kharbanda is a cult film of sorts and crossed Rs 10 crores in its lifetime.

Ragini MMS

Box office collection: Rs 9.87 crores (Rs 98.7 million)

One of his first films in theatres, Ragini MMS was made on a shoestring budget and recovered its investment well.

It was released when OTT didn't exist but on the basis of theatrical revenue and satellite sales, this horror drama was declared a success.

Raj was quite raw in this film about a night out going wrong, and a sequel came up with Sunny Leone which ended up doing far bigger business.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha

Box office collection: Rs 9.78 crores *Rs 97.8 million)

The first film to feature Raj in a lead role.

His track was somehow similar to that of Ragini MMS and fitted in well in a unique experimental world created by Director Dibakar Banerjee.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources