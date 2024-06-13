'Stars Must Look At Their Salaries!'

'Every actor has to really look within, because a lot of them are not in touch with reality.'

Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala and Raghav Juyal at the Kill trailer launch.

The trailer for Kill -- which has been called Producer Karan Johar's most violent film -- was unveiled in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

The trailer begins with Lakshya proposing to his girlfriend Tanya Maniktala on a train. Their romantic journey soon turns into a nightmare when goons attack the train.

Lakshya then unleashes a bloodbath to protect his love.

Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Lakshya and Raghav Juyal at the trailer launch.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and will release in theatres on July 5.

Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Lakshya at the trailer launch.

Lakshya, who was initially slated to debut in the shelved romantic comedy Dostana 2, made his acting debut on television. In this video, he speaks about his journey to the big screen:

Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Raghav Juyal plays the villain in Kill.

Raghav Juyal, who plays the antagonist in Kill, says he gets bored doing the same thing which is why he tries to do new things all the time. Watch the video to know more:

Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Guneet Monga and Karan Johar at the trailer launch.

The lacklustre performance of many big Hindi movies in recent months has led to a debate around big star remuneration, which includes the cost of their accompanying entourage.

"The remuneration of the actors has to be looked at again. It's very critical for all the actors to understand exactly how the times are, how the climate of our movies are, and how difficult it is to maneuver through making a massive motion picture or a motion picture of any magnitude and size," Karan told the media at the trailer launch.

"Every single movie star has to review what they are asking for because many a times there will be certain producers who will pay that money because they want to make that film, but it will eventually cause a lot of damage to the entire system and the ecosystem," he added.

According to Johar, the entourage of the actors is not a big issue even though it does add to the overall cost of making a movie.

"The real issue is the cost. So they have to look at that and say that there can be back end deals or there can be percentages of profit... all that is possible," Karan said.

"But every actor has to really look within, because a lot of them are not really in touch with reality."

Watch Karan speak about Star Salaries:

Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Raghav Juyal, Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala Guneet Monga and Karan Johar at the trailer launch.

Kangana Ranaut, the newly elected Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, was slapped by a CISF lady constable at Chandigarh airport last week.

When a reporter asked Karan -- who Kangana has dissed several times earlier -- about the incident at the trailer launch, this is what he said:

With inputs from PTI/ANI