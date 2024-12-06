Meet India's Most Popular Actors Online

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala.

Triptii Dimri has been voted as India's most popular star of 2024.

The 29-year-old actor has had three releases this year -- Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 -- and is ranked Number 1 on IMDb's list of Top 10 Stars.

IMDb rankings are based on page views from over 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

Stars who consistently ranked the highest in the weekly rankings in 2024 make it to the top 10.

IMDb, a subsidiary of Amazon, is a global authority on movies, television shows, and celebrities.

Here's a look at the other stars on the list.

2. Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika may have had a baby this year but she's been just as busy at work, starring in three films, Fighter as well as the mega hits, Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again.

3. Ishaan Khatter

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Ishaan has been makes waves internationally, with his Web series, The Perfect Couple where he stars with Nicole Kidman.

4. Shah Rukh Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

SRK may not have had a release this year but he remains evergreen, consistently appearing in the weekly rankings.

He topped the list last year, after riding high on the success of Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

5. Sobhita Dhulipala

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita has been grabbing eyeballs, thanks to her high profile December wedding. She's also had a Hollywood release with Monkey Man and a Web series, Love, Sitara.

6. Sharvari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari's horror comedy Munjya was a huge surprise, making her a star to watch out for. Films like the period Maharaj and actioner Vedaa saw her in different avatars.

7. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Like Shah Rukh, Aishwarya has had no release this year but remains popular online.

8. Samantha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha's Web series Citadel: Honey Bunny has brought her a lot of critical acclaim and she's sure making the most of it.

9. Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt makes her third consecutive appearance on the list.

Her sole release Jigra may have flopped in theatres but it earned her good reviews. And now you can watch it at home.

10. Prabhas

IMAGE: Prabhas in Radhe Shyam.

Prabhas rounds off the list that illustrates that stardom is now completely pan-Indian.

In 2022, Dhanush had topped the list.

"The list allows us to capture trends across India's entertainment industries, stemming from pan-Indian titles and the increased discovery of regional movies by a broader Indian audience," says Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India.

Can these lists be doctored by stars and their public relations teams?

"Our proprietary algorithm for STARmeter rankings uses sophisticated data analysis to detect and neutralise any attempts at manipulation," claims Patodia.