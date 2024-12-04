'There's Very Little Comedy These Days'

'Earlier, the comedy track used to run parallel to the main story with songs et al.'

'Nowadays, it's just once one scene here and there.'

IMAGE: Mehmood and Shubha Khote in Sasural.

Shubha Khote admits that at 88, it's difficult to get roles.

But her sense of humour remains intact, as she recounts anecdotes from her rich life, and tells Rediff.com Senior ContributorDinesh Raheja, "Whenever he (brother Viju Khote) made any small mistake, I would joke, 'Tera kya hoga'."

IMAGE: Shubha Khote, Ameeta and Anita Guha in the 1957 film, Dekh Kabira Roya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/ X

Your career in comedy took off after Chhoti Bahen with Mehmood. What worked about your comedy team in Sasural, Hamrahi, Dil Tera Deewana, Ziddi etc?

We did so many films together, the chemistry just happened automatically.

I don't know how; I am just happy it worked.

Was this the best phase of your career?

Yes. That is also the phase when I did lots of films for film production houses in Madras.

Those days, I was in Madras more often then I was in Mumbai.

After your marriage in 1964, there was a drastic reduction in the number of assignments.

I never retired.

I did Tumse Achha Kaun Hai (1969) while I was pregnant.

IMAGE: Mehmood and Shubha Khote in 1963's Hamrahi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/ X

Why did Mehmood and you stop working with each other?

See, my husband was posted out of Mumbai for a year, so I took a break. And once you go away, you lose a year or two.

And the continuity thread breaks off.

Thereafter, I started doing character roles.

Mehmood also was fed up of working with me after so many films together (laughs).

He was interested in working with other actresses like Mumtaz, Naaz and Aruna Irani.

What motivated you to produce and direct the Marathi film Chimukla Pahuna (1967) in which you acted alongside your husband?

I had a very nice subject on hand and my husband said, go ahead.

The film didn't cost me too much; I just had to sell one car (laughs).

IMAGE: Shubha Khote, Utpal Dutt and Amol Palekar in Gol Maal.

A comic highlight in the 1970s was Gol Maal in which you feed Amol Palekar parathas while reminiscing how your late husband had died after eating the same.

I enjoyed acting in the film.

Working with Hrishikesh Mukherjee was great fun because he would crack lots of jokes.

He was very well-read and said so many interesting things.

What's your opinion on screen comedy today?

There is very little comedy. Earlier, the comedy track used to run parallel to the main story with songs et al.

Nowadays, it's just once one scene here and there.

IMAGE: Shubha Khote with brother Viju Khote. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Balsaver

Did your brother Viju Khote's iconic role as Kaalia in Sholay result in jokes at the family table?

Whenever he made any small mistake, I would joke, 'Tera kya hoga' (laughs).

How did you handle the passing away of your brother Viju in 2019 and your husband of 60 years this year?

Now you are making me serious.

I still can't accept it.

I would keep telling Viju to be careful of his health but he would dismiss it with a joke.

My husband was my great support. Till one year ago, he was very active. I can show you pictures of him dancing at a party at the age of 90!

Did you rely on your daughter (TV personality Bhavana Balsaver) in this difficult phase?

She took care of me, she looked after me. She's always there, holding my hand.

IMAGE: Shubha Khote with husband Dinesh Balsaver and her children Ashwyn, Nandu and Bhavana. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Balsaver

A recent survey asked 80 year olds to look back and say what they would have done differently.

I don't have any regrets.

Your take on life today?

Try to enjoy life as much is possible so that it doesn't hurt so much when you are confronted with pain.

Tragedies are a part of life but you have to move ahead.

IMAGE: Shubha Khote with Jagdeep in 1959's Barkha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/ X