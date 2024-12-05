News
Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Are Married

Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Are Married

Source: PTI
December 05, 2024 07:47 IST
IMAGE: Nagarjuna with the newly weds. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nagarjuna/X

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are now married!

The couple tied the knot in a traditional Telugu ceremony in Hyderabad.

Held at the groom's family's Annapurna Studios, the wedding is the first major celebration to take place since the unveiling of the statue of Chaitanya's grandfather and Telugu cinema icon Akkineni Nageswara Rao, commemorating the actor-producer's birth centenary.

 

Chaitanya's father and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna shared the first pictures of Chaitanya, 38, and Sobhita, 32, as husband and wife on his official X page.

'Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita you've already brought so much happiness into our lives,' Nagarjuna posted.

'This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude. #SoChay #SobhitaDhulipala @chay_akkineni,' he added.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nagarjuna/X

While the nuptials took place during the auspicious muhuratam of 8.13 pm, the ceremony continued well into the night.

In the photographs shared by Nagarjuna, the bride was dressed in a golden silk sari with traditional jewellery and the groom wore a classic kurta with pattu pancha (a type of dhoti).

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nagarjuna/X

Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged in August, and were said to have been dating since 2022 after they were spotted on vacation in Europe.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
