News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » 'Not To Titillate'

'Not To Titillate'

Source: ANI
Last updated on: December 04, 2024 09:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee in Despatch.

Manoj Bajpayee is back with another gripping story in Despatch, an investigative crime thriller which is set to release on ZEE5 on December 13.

Directed by Kanu Behl and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, the film follows the journey of Joy Bag (played by Bajpayee), a crime journalist entangled in a dangerous investigation.

The trailer shows Bajpayee's character navigating the murky world of media corruption and the criminal underworld. His pursuit of uncovering a massive scam turns into a perilous journey as unknown threats mount against him.

 

In one of the scenes, Bajpayee appears in a naked, raw moment.

Speaking to ANI about the scene, Bajpayee explained its importance to the story.

"If it wasn't necessary, we wouldn't have included it. When you watch the film closely, you'll understand how this man, at this stage of his life, is spiraling backward despite his success. These aspects are not included to provoke or titillate the audience. We create films to tell stories, and certain actions or scenes feel essential to convey the depth of the story," he said.

Bajpayee describes the director as a passionate and fearless storyteller.

"I got the craziest director in Kanu Behl," he says.

"Not only did he write an incredible script but his method of bringing it to life was equally mad. He threw us into the fire, and at one point, I thought we'd burn out. But he guided us through it," the actor shared.

The film had its debut at the MAMI Film Festival 2024 and was later screened at the International Film Festival of India.

The film also stars Shahana Goswami and Arrchita Agarwaal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
When Bollywood Went Nude
When Bollywood Went Nude
'Ours is called the land of Kama Sutra, but what....?'
'Ours is called the land of Kama Sutra, but what....?'
'In India, the family is almost like the holy cow'
'In India, the family is almost like the holy cow'
Taijul lifts Bangladesh to first win in WI in 15 years
Taijul lifts Bangladesh to first win in WI in 15 years
'Haven't Spoken To Dhoni For 10 Years'
'Haven't Spoken To Dhoni For 10 Years'
Pooja, Shriya Are All About Sleeve Drama
Pooja, Shriya Are All About Sleeve Drama
5.3 magnitude quake hits T'gana; tremors in AP, Maha
5.3 magnitude quake hits T'gana; tremors in AP, Maha
More like this
10 Bollywood Actors Who Retired Suddenly
10 Bollywood Actors Who Retired Suddenly
The Women We Loved In 2024
The Women We Loved In 2024

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances