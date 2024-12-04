'Not To Titillate'

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee in Despatch.

Manoj Bajpayee is back with another gripping story in Despatch, an investigative crime thriller which is set to release on ZEE5 on December 13.

Directed by Kanu Behl and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, the film follows the journey of Joy Bag (played by Bajpayee), a crime journalist entangled in a dangerous investigation.

The trailer shows Bajpayee's character navigating the murky world of media corruption and the criminal underworld. His pursuit of uncovering a massive scam turns into a perilous journey as unknown threats mount against him.

In one of the scenes, Bajpayee appears in a naked, raw moment.

Speaking to ANI about the scene, Bajpayee explained its importance to the story.

"If it wasn't necessary, we wouldn't have included it. When you watch the film closely, you'll understand how this man, at this stage of his life, is spiraling backward despite his success. These aspects are not included to provoke or titillate the audience. We create films to tell stories, and certain actions or scenes feel essential to convey the depth of the story," he said.

Bajpayee describes the director as a passionate and fearless storyteller.

"I got the craziest director in Kanu Behl," he says.

"Not only did he write an incredible script but his method of bringing it to life was equally mad. He threw us into the fire, and at one point, I thought we'd burn out. But he guided us through it," the actor shared.

The film had its debut at the MAMI Film Festival 2024 and was later screened at the International Film Festival of India.

The film also stars Shahana Goswami and Arrchita Agarwaal.