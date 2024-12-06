Now, Watch Jigra At Home

From Star Wars to Santa to Alia Bhatt, OTT has a variety of entertainment to offer for all ages this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

Light Shop

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Korean

A mysterious caretaker of a dazzling light store holds the key to the past, present and future of a bunch of strangers in this slowburn Korean horror series based on a webtoon of the same name.

Jigra

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Alia Bhatt plays a indomitable sister willing to go to any lengths and rescue her wrongly framed brother from jail in a foreign country in Vasan Bala's slick, savage Jigra.

Agni

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Rahul Dholakia's OTT film revolves around a pair of brothers-in-law, a fireman and a cop, investigating the rising frequency of mysterious fires across the city.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

In what fans are describing as Goonies meets Stranger Things, Skeleton Crew chronicles the coming-of-age adventures of four youngsters lost in the galaxy trying to find their way back home.

Amaran

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil

Based on India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, Amaran captures the emotional personal story of Major Mukund Varadarajan and his wife through the prism of duty and honour.

Fly Me to the Moon

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Against the backdrop of the Apollo 11 mission, a NASA launch director and marketing whiz must ready a Plan B when crisis strikes in the Scarlett Johannson-Channing Tatum rom-com.

Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri portray a newlywed couple finding their lives in disarray after their intimate video goes missing and leaves them scrambling for it in 1990s small town India.

Matka

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu

A man's rise in the world of crime and gambling and the run-ins with the government that follows forms the focus of the Varun Tej period drama.

That Christmas

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

In this animated adaptation of writer-director Richard Curtis' books, one of the worst blizzards in history hits a town and threatens to ruin Christmas for its inhabitants as well as Santa.

Sweethearts

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Besties since school, a pair of college freshmen form a pact to break up with their respective beaus over Thanksgiving break only to find their friendship tested.

Black Doves

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

In this Keira Knightley led six-part spy series, an undercover spy learns about her lover's murder and sets out looking for answers with an old friend in tow.

Longing

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Richard Gere plays a moneybags in his 60s discovering he has a child from an old girlfriend as well as his passing, compelling him to get to know him better, through friends and family.