Now, Watch Jigra At Home

From Star Wars to Santa to Alia Bhatt, OTT has a variety of entertainment to offer for all ages this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.
Light Shop
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Korean
A mysterious caretaker of a dazzling light store holds the key to the past, present and future of a bunch of strangers in this slowburn Korean horror series based on a webtoon of the same name.
Jigra
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Alia Bhatt plays a indomitable sister willing to go to any lengths and rescue her wrongly framed brother from jail in a foreign country in Vasan Bala's slick, savage Jigra.
Agni
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Rahul Dholakia's OTT film revolves around a pair of brothers-in-law, a fireman and a cop, investigating the rising frequency of mysterious fires across the city.
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English
In what fans are describing as Goonies meets Stranger Things, Skeleton Crew chronicles the coming-of-age adventures of four youngsters lost in the galaxy trying to find their way back home.
Amaran
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil
Based on India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, Amaran captures the emotional personal story of Major Mukund Varadarajan and his wife through the prism of duty and honour.
Fly Me to the Moon
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
Against the backdrop of the Apollo 11 mission, a NASA launch director and marketing whiz must ready a Plan B when crisis strikes in the Scarlett Johannson-Channing Tatum rom-com.
Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri portray a newlywed couple finding their lives in disarray after their intimate video goes missing and leaves them scrambling for it in 1990s small town India.
Matka
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Telugu
A man's rise in the world of crime and gambling and the run-ins with the government that follows forms the focus of the Varun Tej period drama.
That Christmas
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
In this animated adaptation of writer-director Richard Curtis' books, one of the worst blizzards in history hits a town and threatens to ruin Christmas for its inhabitants as well as Santa.
Sweethearts
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English
Besties since school, a pair of college freshmen form a pact to break up with their respective beaus over Thanksgiving break only to find their friendship tested.
Black Doves
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
In this Keira Knightley led six-part spy series, an undercover spy learns about her lover's murder and sets out looking for answers with an old friend in tow.
Longing
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English
Richard Gere plays a moneybags in his 60s discovering he has a child from an old girlfriend as well as his passing, compelling him to get to know him better, through friends and family.