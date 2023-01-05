Look Who Janhvi's Partying With!

The New Year may have dawned but the celebrations haven't stopped!

Rhea Kapoor threw a dinner party at her house in Bandra, northwest Mumbai, and invited her cousins over.

Her sister Sonam Kapoor missed out as she is spending the first few days of the New Year in Dehradun with husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu.

Janhvi Kapoor gets a ride from her rumoured ex-boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

Shikhar is the grandson of former Union minister and Maharashtra chief minister, Sushilkumar Shinde.

Going by the look on his face, he doesn't seem to be over her yet.

Shikhar, incidentally, was also seen chatting with Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor at Anil Kapoor's birthday bash.

Khushi Kapoor returns to the party scene now that her debut film, The Archies, has wrapped up its shoot.

Look who's stepping out behind Arjun Kapoor!

Malaika Arora brought in the New Year with her beau in Rajasthan.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor drives in with his cousin, Anshula Kapoor.

Mohit Marwah arrives with wife Antara.