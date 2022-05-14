News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » The Archies: Suhana, Khushi, Agastya get new friends

The Archies: Suhana, Khushi, Agastya get new friends

By SUBHASH K JHA
May 14, 2022 12:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Meet the seven young actors who will play beloved characters from the hugely popular Archie Comics.

IMAGE: (Beginning from the left) Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan; Mihir Ahuja (seen in Super 30); Vedang Raina; Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor; Yuvraj Menda; Dot; and (seated) Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix/Instagram

Zoya Akhtar's Hindi-Urdu adaptation of the comic book franchise, The Archies, has an interesting new development.

It already features Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana; Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's grandson, Agastya; and Sridevi and Boney's daughter, Khushi in the lead.

Set in the 1960s, this musical drama is being directed by Akhtar who has added four more actors to the cast.

Meet Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

While Mihir has been part of over 12 projects, including Super 30, State Of Seige: Temple Attack and Feels Like Ishq, it's their first big screen outing for the others.

The seven young actors will play beloved characters from the hugely popular Archie Comics

The announcement featuring the cast, and a catchy music track by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders, offers a glimpse into the world that Akhtar promises to bring to life. And it does look like she's been able to capture the youthful energy, hope and excitement of the Sixties era.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
Suhana-Khushi to play Betty-Veronica?
Suhana-Khushi to play Betty-Veronica?
Why Is Kangana Thanking Salman?
Why Is Kangana Thanking Salman?
Modern Love: Mumbai Review
Modern Love: Mumbai Review
Kohli epic around the corner, says RCB coach Hesson
Kohli epic around the corner, says RCB coach Hesson
Mundka fire: Delhi CM orders magisterial inquiry
Mundka fire: Delhi CM orders magisterial inquiry
Bairstow relishing opening role at Punjab Kings
Bairstow relishing opening role at Punjab Kings
Delhi fire: Charred human remains found on 2nd floor
Delhi fire: Charred human remains found on 2nd floor

More like this

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Review

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Review

Amitabh's grandson to play Indian Archie

Amitabh's grandson to play Indian Archie

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances