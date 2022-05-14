The Archies: Suhana, Khushi, Agastya get new friends

Meet the seven young actors who will play beloved characters from the hugely popular Archie Comics.

IMAGE: (Beginning from the left) Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan; Mihir Ahuja (seen in Super 30); Vedang Raina; Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor; Yuvraj Menda; Dot; and (seated) Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix/Instagram

Zoya Akhtar's Hindi-Urdu adaptation of the comic book franchise, The Archies, has an interesting new development.

It already features Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana; Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's grandson, Agastya; and Sridevi and Boney's daughter, Khushi in the lead.

Set in the 1960s, this musical drama is being directed by Akhtar who has added four more actors to the cast.

Meet Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

While Mihir has been part of over 12 projects, including Super 30, State Of Seige: Temple Attack and Feels Like Ishq, it's their first big screen outing for the others.

The seven young actors will play beloved characters from the hugely popular Archie Comics

The announcement featuring the cast, and a catchy music track by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders, offers a glimpse into the world that Akhtar promises to bring to life. And it does look like she's been able to capture the youthful energy, hope and excitement of the Sixties era.