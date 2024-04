A tiger decided to beat the heat at Mumbai's zoo this way:

A classical dive that would earn applause at the Paris Olympics. All photographs: Sahil Salvi

Ooooo... that feels so good.

What are you folks staring at?

Naah, kids, I'll pass the drink you are offering me.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com