Malaika-Arjun Start The New Year With A Kiss

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor rang in the New Year in Rajasthan and they had Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara and Kunal Rawal and his wife Arpita Mehta for company.

So what did these couples do? Let's find out!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor seal the New Year with a kiss in the jungles of Ranthambore, Rajasthan.

He writes, 'Happy 2023 everyone... Let the light guide you this year.'

She writes, 'Hello 2023 …. Love n light…..01.01.23.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan writes his own story with wife Natasha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Selfie time with the gang: Varun, Natasha, Arjun, Mohit Marwah, Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

That Varun and Arjun share a tight bond was evident in Varun's hilarious episode with Anil Kapoor on Koffee With Karan.

The two actors are also very thick with Kunal and videos of them dancing at his wedding had gone viral.

Mohit is, of course, Arjun's cousin. His mother, Reema Marwah, is Boney Kapoor's sister.