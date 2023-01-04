What is Jacqueline Doing In Kashmir?

It's tough being Jacqueline Fernandez these days.

The actor has been going through a rough patch after being named as one of the accused in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Even as she makes her way in and out of courts, her colleague from the film industry Nora Fatehi has slapped a defamation suit against her.

On the professional front, her movies aren't doing too well.

Her recent Hindi releases -- Lakshya Raj Anand's Attack: Part 1, Abhishek Sharma's Ram Setu and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus -- have under-performed at the box office.

Faced with these challenging circumstances, Jacqueline seems to be hoping for divine guidance.

Jacqueline starts the New Year by visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Kashmir.

A fan gives her a gift.

Posing for selfies.

The actor hasn't let her smile dim.

Photographs: Umar Ganie