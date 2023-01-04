Want To See Ranbir Become An Animal?

There's much entertainment coming up from July to December, and Joginder Tuteja highlights those films for us.

Yodha

Release date: July 7

After scoring big with Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra teams up with mentor Karan Johar again in Dharma Production's Yodha.

The film is directed by debutante duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha -- read more about them here -- and also stars Disha Patani.

Animal

Release date: August 11

The name and the poster makes it look like a violent action movie, but Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is really a family drama.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Anil Kapoor's son, and RK calls it 'the most shocking character' he has played in his career.

It's a 'risky' film, but then again, look how well Vanga's earlier film Arjun Reddy did.

Tariq

Release date: August 15

John Abraham starts 2023 by playing the bad guy in Pathaan, then returns as the leading man in Arun Gopalan's action thriller Tehran as well as in Tariq. While Tehran does not have a release date, Tariq will release on Independence Day.

The date has special significance for John; his earlier hits Satyameva Jayate and Batla House released on the Independence Day holiday.

The Vaccine War

Release date: August 15

Vivek Agnihotri delivered a surprise blockbuster with The Kashmir Files.

Now, he moves on to The Vaccine War about India's drive to create the vaccination that saved millions of lives.

While Anupam Kher plays a prominent role, Nana Patekar makes a comeback to the movies.

Salaar

Release date: September 28

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salaar The Film/Twitter

Prashant Neel, who created the blockbuster KGF universe, teams up with Prabhas in the action entertainer, Salaar.

The gangster drama also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu.

Tiger 3

Release date: November (Diwali)

Salman Khan is all set to entertain his fans with Tiger 3 during the Diwali holiday weekend.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, it takes forward Yash Raj's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai franchise and has Maneesh Sharma in the director's chair.

Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Sam Bahadur

Release date: December 1

Vicky Kaushal stars as then General Sam Manekshaw, the army chief during the 1971 War.

Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh also star in Meghna Gulzar's biopic.

Merry Christmas

Release date: December 22

IMAGE: Producer Sanjay Routray, Vijay Sethupathi, Sriram Raghavan, Katrna Kaif and Ramesh Taurani. span class="credit">Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Since Sriram Raghavan is at the helm of affairs, one can expect a quirky, twist-pe-twist thriller.

The unique pairing of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi makes the film even more interesting.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Release date: December 22

The year will end with a bang when Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff get together as Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan in the action comedy directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The teaser is out and it looks good, making the buzz for this film even stronger.

Dunki

Release date: December 22

If all goes well, Shah Rukh Khan will have three releases in 2023.

While Pathaan and Jawan will release in January and June respectively, the year will come to a close with Rajkumar Hirani's family drama, Dunki.

Raju returns to direction almost five years after delivering the blockbuster Sanju.