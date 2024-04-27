News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 2 CRPF jawans killed in militant attack on Manipur security camp

2 CRPF jawans killed in militant attack on Manipur security camp

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo MR
April 27, 2024 08:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed and two others injured as militants allegedly attacked a camp of security forces in Manipur's Bishnupur district in the early hours of Saturday, the police said.

IMAGE: Security personnel conduct joint combing operations in sensitive areas in both the Hills and Valley sectors of Manipur. Photograph: ANI File Photo

The militants attacked an India Reserve Battalion camp at Naranseina in the Moirang police station area, they said.

 

"The militants fired indiscriminately from hilltops, targetting the camp. It started around 12.30 am and continued till about 2.15 am. The militants also hurled bombs, one of which exploded in the outpost of CRPF's 128 battalion," a senior police officer said.

The deceased were identified as CRPF sub-inspector N Sarkar and head constable Arup Saini, he said.

The injured were inspector Jadav Das and constable Aftab Das, he said, adding that they received splinter wounds.

The CRPF personnel were deployed to provide security to the IRBn camp.

A massive search was underway to find the perpetrators of the attack, the police said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo MR© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Manipur militants gun down 2 policemen, fire RPGs
Manipur militants gun down 2 policemen, fire RPGs
Manipur: After attacks, commando units to be shifted
Manipur: After attacks, commando units to be shifted
Militants inciting mobs in Manipur: Security forces
Militants inciting mobs in Manipur: Security forces
Lookout notice against gangster Bishnoi's brother
Lookout notice against gangster Bishnoi's brother
India men, women win compound Archery World Cup gold
India men, women win compound Archery World Cup gold
Tiger! Tiger! Swimming Deep!
Tiger! Tiger! Swimming Deep!
Bairstow Rewrites The Record Books!
Bairstow Rewrites The Record Books!
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Gunmen target security forces in Manipur, commando hurt

Gunmen target security forces in Manipur, commando hurt

Meitei radicals to face tough action post cop's kidnap

Meitei radicals to face tough action post cop's kidnap

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances