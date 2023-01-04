News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » A Day In Malaika's Life

A Day In Malaika's Life

By Rediff Movies
January 04, 2023 17:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After bringing in the New Year in Ranthambore with Arjun Kapoor and their friends, Malaika Arora headed straight to the gym to get rid of those extra holiday calories.

The next thing she did? A family dinner with son Arhaan and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

 

The day started early for Malaika as she headed to yoga class.

 

Next Stop: The salon.

 

In the evening, Malaika changed into a shirt dress that she layered with a sweater and a blazer. Knee high boots completed the outfit as she stepped out for dinner.

 

Arbaaz Khan kept it simple in all black.

 

Arhaan, too, chose black for the evening.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Malaika-Arjun Start The New Year With A Kiss
Malaika-Arjun Start The New Year With A Kiss
How The Kiara-Sidharth Love Story Began
How The Kiara-Sidharth Love Story Began
Watch Out For These New Directors
Watch Out For These New Directors
'Where Modi and Doval take India remains to be seen'
'Where Modi and Doval take India remains to be seen'
Markets decline 1%; Sensex ends below 61k mark
Markets decline 1%; Sensex ends below 61k mark
Gambhir's advice for Rohit, Kohli ahead of ODI WC
Gambhir's advice for Rohit, Kohli ahead of ODI WC
DNA of seized hair, bones matches Shraddha's father
DNA of seized hair, bones matches Shraddha's father

More like this

Wow! Has Hrithik Ever Looked Hotter?

Wow! Has Hrithik Ever Looked Hotter?

When Sara Decides To Shop...

When Sara Decides To Shop...

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances