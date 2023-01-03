News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » When Sara Decides To Shop...

When Sara Decides To Shop...

By Rediff Movies
January 03, 2023 12:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

New Year's Eve is over and we are firmly in 2023 but the stars are in no hurry to rush home! We catch up with their travel diaries.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan goes shopping in London comes up with a typically Sara rhyme: 'Stay lean, Eat clean, Enjoy the green, You'll feel serene, Hai Yakeen.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa prefers to take a walk in a London park...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

While hubby Rajkummar Rao shows you how to pose like a star.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor takes a beach selfie with his wife Mira and their friends.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

Gul Panag shares a picture from her Bhutan Diaries.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

It's her fourth day in the picturesque country and she says, 'After a lazy breakfast to usher in the New Year, we headed from Thimpu to Paro.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy takes in Abu Dhabi and writes, 'Husband on work calls, wife on holiday.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza is living it up in Goa. 'If you need to reach me call me on my shell,' she grins.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma is in Goa too!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

So is Gauahar Khan. The mommy-to-be is protectively cradling her baby bump.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor shares a picture of husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu in Dehradun and writes, 'My two Leos. My whole.

'Last year was so special for us. A late wish to everyone but a very happy new year.

'Life is just getting better everyday. Thank you god, universe .. I'm forever grateful for my life and for everything that has been given to me.

'Everyday is truly phenomenal.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

Kapil Sharma visits his college in Amritsar with a friend. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Nushrratt, Vaani Sign Off 2022 In Style
Nushrratt, Vaani Sign Off 2022 In Style
AMAZING Movies COMING UP!
AMAZING Movies COMING UP!
Avatar Enters 300 Crore Club!
Avatar Enters 300 Crore Club!
Foxconn, Dixon are using PLI route to grow in India
Foxconn, Dixon are using PLI route to grow in India
Dravid, Hardik Wish Pant Speedy Recovery
Dravid, Hardik Wish Pant Speedy Recovery
Will You Find Love In 2023?
Will You Find Love In 2023?
Maruti Suzuki logs 28% rise in exports in 2022
Maruti Suzuki logs 28% rise in exports in 2022

More like this

Bollywood's Mantra for 2023: 'Make It Count'

Bollywood's Mantra for 2023: 'Make It Count'

Ananya's Thailand Diaries With Navya, Agastya

Ananya's Thailand Diaries With Navya, Agastya

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances