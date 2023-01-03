When Sara Decides To Shop...

New Year's Eve is over and we are firmly in 2023 but the stars are in no hurry to rush home! We catch up with their travel diaries.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan goes shopping in London comes up with a typically Sara rhyme: 'Stay lean, Eat clean, Enjoy the green, You'll feel serene, Hai Yakeen.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa prefers to take a walk in a London park...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

While hubby Rajkummar Rao shows you how to pose like a star.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor takes a beach selfie with his wife Mira and their friends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

Gul Panag shares a picture from her Bhutan Diaries.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

It's her fourth day in the picturesque country and she says, 'After a lazy breakfast to usher in the New Year, we headed from Thimpu to Paro.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy takes in Abu Dhabi and writes, 'Husband on work calls, wife on holiday.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza is living it up in Goa. 'If you need to reach me call me on my shell,' she grins.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma is in Goa too!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

So is Gauahar Khan. The mommy-to-be is protectively cradling her baby bump.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor shares a picture of husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu in Dehradun and writes, 'My two Leos. My whole.

'Last year was so special for us. A late wish to everyone but a very happy new year.

'Life is just getting better everyday. Thank you god, universe .. I'm forever grateful for my life and for everything that has been given to me.

'Everyday is truly phenomenal.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

Kapil Sharma visits his college in Amritsar with a friend.