When Sara Decides To Shop...

New Year's Eve is over and we are firmly in 2023 but the stars are in no hurry to rush home! We catch up with their travel diaries.
Sara Ali Khan goes shopping in London comes up with a typically Sara rhyme: 'Stay lean, Eat clean, Enjoy the green, You'll feel serene, Hai Yakeen.'
Patralekhaa prefers to take a walk in a London park...
While hubby Rajkummar Rao shows you how to pose like a star.
Shahid Kapoor takes a beach selfie with his wife Mira and their friends.
Gul Panag shares a picture from her Bhutan Diaries.
It's her fourth day in the picturesque country and she says, 'After a lazy breakfast to usher in the New Year, we headed from Thimpu to Paro.'
Mouni Roy takes in Abu Dhabi and writes, 'Husband on work calls, wife on holiday.'
Krystle D'Souza is living it up in Goa. 'If you need to reach me call me on my shell,' she grins.
Nia Sharma is in Goa too!
So is Gauahar Khan. The mommy-to-be is protectively cradling her baby bump.
Sonam Kapoor shares a picture of husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu in Dehradun and writes, 'My two Leos. My whole.
'Last year was so special for us. A late wish to everyone but a very happy new year.
'Life is just getting better everyday. Thank you god, universe .. I'm forever grateful for my life and for everything that has been given to me.
'Everyday is truly phenomenal.'
Kapil Sharma visits his college in Amritsar with a friend.